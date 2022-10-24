ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football announces schedule for 2023 season

The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 football schedules for all conference teams on Big Ten Network on Wednesday afternoon. The 2023 football season will be the last before the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles join the Big Ten in summer 2024. The east and west divisions will remain unchanged during the 2023 campaign, but it is uncertain how the additions of USC and UCLA will affect the conference structure.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Oct. 27-31

Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Free UBER rides to the polls available for Monroe County voters

Bloomington-based organizations are partnering with UBER to provide free round-trip rides to Monroe County voting sites via UBER vouchers. The rides are funded by a grant from the National Organization for Women Foundation. Information on how to get a voucher can be found here or in the embedded QR code....
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

E-scooter company Lime to host safety training courses this week

E-scooter company Lime will host a series of scooter safety training courses this week, with the next two taking place Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 28, in Dunn Meadow. The free courses are from 11 a.m. to noon on the southeast corner of East Seventh Street and Indiana Avenue, according to a press release from Lime.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Waldron Arts Center reopens after ‘Great Gatsby’-inspired renovations

The former Ivy Tech John Waldron Arts Center was recently renovated and reopened as the Waldron Arts Center after a decade, according to an Indiana Public Media article. Chad Rabinovitz, Constellation Stage & Screen artistic director of New Works, who are stewards of the Waldron Arts Center, said the renovators aim to make the center a modern version of art deco and host public shows and events. This includes the show “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which runs until Oct. 30. The center itself is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

