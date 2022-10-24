Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Let’s all promise not to overreact to Indiana men’s basketball exhibition games, OK?
Indiana men’s basketball enters its preseason exhibition schedule against Division III Marian University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It may sound like an inevitable blowout, but don’t sleep on Marian. Last year, this venerated program took down Penn State University Greater Allegheny. It was...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball wins road matches against No. 25 Michigan, Michigan State
Indiana volleyball had a successful weekend in the Great Lakes State, defeating both of its Big Ten opponents. Indiana topped No. 25 Michigan 3-1 and completed a season sweep of Michigan State in a 3-2 victory. The first play of the first match saw an attack error from Michigan, granting...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football announces schedule for 2023 season
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 football schedules for all conference teams on Big Ten Network on Wednesday afternoon. The 2023 football season will be the last before the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles join the Big Ten in summer 2024. The east and west divisions will remain unchanged during the 2023 campaign, but it is uncertain how the additions of USC and UCLA will affect the conference structure.
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 27-31
Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
Indiana Daily Student
Free UBER rides to the polls available for Monroe County voters
Bloomington-based organizations are partnering with UBER to provide free round-trip rides to Monroe County voting sites via UBER vouchers. The rides are funded by a grant from the National Organization for Women Foundation. Information on how to get a voucher can be found here or in the embedded QR code....
Indiana Daily Student
Girls Rock Bloomington to offer collaborative songwriting workshop for kids Oct. 26
Girls Rock Bloomington, a local non-profit founded in 2019, will lead a collaborative songwriting workshop for children at 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday at the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts on Rogers Street. This event is the second in a four-part series of Girls Rock Music Lab workshops this fall, occurring...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington City Council approves $100,000 for emergency reproductive health services
On Oct. 19, the Bloomington City Council voted unanimously in favor of a $100,000 grant program to assist people who have been affected by Indiana’s abortion ban. Administered by the Community and Family Resources Department, the program will support local organizations in their response to the abortion ban, according to a city council memo.
Indiana Daily Student
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
Indiana Daily Student
E-scooter company Lime to host safety training courses this week
E-scooter company Lime will host a series of scooter safety training courses this week, with the next two taking place Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 28, in Dunn Meadow. The free courses are from 11 a.m. to noon on the southeast corner of East Seventh Street and Indiana Avenue, according to a press release from Lime.
Indiana Daily Student
Waldron Arts Center reopens after ‘Great Gatsby’-inspired renovations
The former Ivy Tech John Waldron Arts Center was recently renovated and reopened as the Waldron Arts Center after a decade, according to an Indiana Public Media article. Chad Rabinovitz, Constellation Stage & Screen artistic director of New Works, who are stewards of the Waldron Arts Center, said the renovators aim to make the center a modern version of art deco and host public shows and events. This includes the show “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which runs until Oct. 30. The center itself is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
