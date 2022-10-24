Angus Crichton re-signs with Roosters until end of 2024; Jaxson Paulo and Jake Turpin join Tricolours for 2023

Rosehill will host its final major raceday of the spring carnival, with the running of the $10 million Golden Eagle set for Saturday. The race will be run over 1500m and features the best four-year-old horses in the country under set-weight conditions. Since its introduction in 2019, it has become the world's fourth richest race on turf behind The Everest, Melbourne Cup and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

