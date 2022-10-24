NASHVILLE – It’s wait and see for Ryan Tannehill as he deals with the most significant injury he has faced since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback. What the media saw Wednesday as Tannehill strode to the podium for his weekly press conference was a right ankle that was not protected by any prominent wrap or supported with an orthopedic boot. He and coach Mike Vrabel also indicated that the quarterback would watch some or all the day’s practice, which was scheduled to be a walk-through, and the same would likely be true throughout the week as the first-place Titans (4-2) pick up the pace with their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-4-1).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO