Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss

The Houston Texans showed promise through three quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately stumbled in the final period.

The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9.

But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.

Let's look at a few takeaways from the loss.

Texans gashed by Josh Jacobs

The most obvious of takeaways was Houston's inability to handle Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He pummeled a Texans run defense -- which was allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (164.8) entering Sunday -- to the tune of 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns

The Texans seemed focused on stopping big gains from the run game, as Jacobs' longest carry went for just 15 yards. But he averaged 7.2 yards per carry was consistently stringing together chunks of solid yardage.

Las Vegas' primary option on the goal line, Jacobs was an elite scoring threat and allowed Carr to feel safe with hand-offs rather than putting the ball air where either Jalen Pitre or Derek Stingley Jr. could potentially get it.

The going only gets tougher for the Texans, as they'll face Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 8 before hosting the multifaceted rushing attack of the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3.

Davis Mills played well until the end

The questions surrounding Davis Mills' play have been plentiful since the end of last season. With just one win entering Week 7, some blame could be put on Mills' poor play down the stretch early in the season.

But against Vegas, Mills turned in a solid performance and looked good while doing so -- at least until the fourth quarter.

He went 28 of 41 passing for 302 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while taking just one sack.

Mills made some impressive throws despite being faced with pocket pressure. His first touchdown to receiver Chris Moore saw Mills get the pass off with composure despite the pass rush.

His second touchdown was an accurate dart to receiver Phillip Dorsett, who fell into the end zone for a 25-yard score. Mills was once again pressured and appeared unbothered as Houston led 20-17 lead with three minutes left in the third.

However, his strong play was overshadowed by interception he threw into traffic to Raiders defensive back Duron Harmon, who returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. The pick all but killed Houston's chance at a potential late comeback, but shouldn't take anything away from Mills, who posted the fifth 300-yard game of his career in the loss.

Dameon Pierce continues to rumble

The Texans should be proud of what they have in rookie running back Dameon Pierce. After carrying the Texans to their first win before the bye, he kept up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with 20 carries for 92 yards and four grabs for 25 yards.

He continued to be a focal point of the Houston offense, something coach Lovie Smith hasn't been shy about admitting. The way Sunday's game was headed, Pierce seemed primed to get his shot to get more carries down the stretch, but the Raiders built a big lead quickly, forcing Houston to lean on the passing game.

Pierce has shown little signs of slowing down since his breakout game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston's potential success this season likely falls on his shoulders.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .