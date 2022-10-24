ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss

By Zach Dimmitt
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LstZI_0ik1ZIdy00

The Houston Texans showed promise through three quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately stumbled in the final period.

The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9.

But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.

Let's look at a few takeaways from the loss.

Texans gashed by Josh Jacobs

The most obvious of takeaways was Houston's inability to handle Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He pummeled a Texans run defense -- which was allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (164.8) entering Sunday -- to the tune of 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns

The Texans seemed focused on stopping big gains from the run game, as Jacobs' longest carry went for just 15 yards. But he averaged 7.2 yards per carry was consistently stringing together chunks of solid yardage.

Las Vegas' primary option on the goal line, Jacobs was an elite scoring threat and allowed Carr to feel safe with hand-offs rather than putting the ball air where either Jalen Pitre or Derek Stingley Jr. could potentially get it.

The going only gets tougher for the Texans, as they'll face Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 8 before hosting the multifaceted rushing attack of the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3.

Davis Mills played well until the end

The questions surrounding Davis Mills' play have been plentiful since the end of last season. With just one win entering Week 7, some blame could be put on Mills' poor play down the stretch early in the season.

But against Vegas, Mills turned in a solid performance and looked good while doing so -- at least until the fourth quarter.

He went 28 of 41 passing for 302 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while taking just one sack.

Mills made some impressive throws despite being faced with pocket pressure. His first touchdown to receiver Chris Moore saw Mills get the pass off with composure despite the pass rush.

His second touchdown was an accurate dart to receiver Phillip Dorsett, who fell into the end zone for a 25-yard score. Mills was once again pressured and appeared unbothered as Houston led 20-17 lead with three minutes left in the third.

However, his strong play was overshadowed by interception he threw into traffic to Raiders defensive back Duron Harmon, who returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. The pick all but killed Houston's chance at a potential late comeback, but shouldn't take anything away from Mills, who posted the fifth 300-yard game of his career in the loss.

Dameon Pierce continues to rumble

The Texans should be proud of what they have in rookie running back Dameon Pierce. After carrying the Texans to their first win before the bye, he kept up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with 20 carries for 92 yards and four grabs for 25 yards.

He continued to be a focal point of the Houston offense, something coach Lovie Smith hasn't been shy about admitting. The way Sunday's game was headed, Pierce seemed primed to get his shot to get more carries down the stretch, but the Raiders built a big lead quickly, forcing Houston to lean on the passing game.

Pierce has shown little signs of slowing down since his breakout game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston's potential success this season likely falls on his shoulders.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Frustrated Aiyuk looking inward at mistakes in loss to Chiefs

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday that was riddled with self-inflicted setbacks. Brandon Aiyuk believes fixing these issues needs to start at practice. The third-year receiver understandably was upset after the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially considering the 49ers' skill players...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy