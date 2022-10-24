Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish, 20, Holds Hands With Jesse Rutherford, 31, Sparking Romance Speculation: Video
Billie Eilish sparked romance rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair were spotted together on Friday, Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. The Grammy/Oscar winner, 20, held hands with the 31-year-old musician as they left an attraction at Halloween Horror Nights in a video making the rounds online. Although the clip doesn’t show the pair’s faces clearly, TMZ confirmed it was indeed Billie and Jesse, who were also hanging out with a group of friends, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas.
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours
Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
Allure
Even Butterfly Clips Look Goth on Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish put her spin on a Lizzie McGuire-approved hair accessory. Days after donning an '00s-approved belt popularized by Hot Topic shoppers, Eilish is back to her Y2K ways. On Friday, October 21, Eilish shared an Instagram Story selfie featuring a hair accessory familiar to '00s aficionados. As you can see in the photo below, Eilish gave her official approval of the butterfly clip.
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means
Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.
netflixjunkie.com
Amidst Fans Questioning Billie Eilish and Her Relationship With Jesse Rutherford, Brother Finneas Has THIS to Say
While people love Billie Eilish for her music, fans were less than thrilled about her dating choice. The No Time to Die singer has acquired a lot of success at a young age, winning multiple Grammy’s at the age of 20, with a whole life ahead of her. Today, she has a massive fan following that were concerned when the artist started dating Jesse Rutherford.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
TODAY.com
All of the best reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
After the magical and chaotic night that was the Oct. 21 release of "Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album (which crashed Spotify upon its release,) the Swifties have been deployed to share their thoughts on the internet. Appropriately, Swift released the original 13 tracks on the album at midnight on...
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clips From ‘AGT All-Stars’ Auditions
Heidi Klum is one among the judges in the panel of America’s Got Talent’s newest spin off. Parading her excitement, she recently posted on Instagram about AGT All-Stars, giving fans a sneak peek of the forthcoming competition. Heidi Klum Shares What Happens in AGT All-Stars Backstage. Heidi Klum...
Taylor Swift smashes Spotify record as Midnights becomes most-streamed album in a single day
Taylor Swift makes rare comment about six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift has broken a major record at Spotify with her new album Midnights. On Friday (21 October), the singer released her 10th studio album, described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift Envisions Her Bratty Kids Fighting at Her Funeral, and Other Nightmares, in ‘Anti-Hero’ Video
Taylor Swift flashes forward to her funeral to watch her bratty kids bicker over her estate in the wild new music video for her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” The interstitial skit is just one facet of an endearingly goofy clip that, as Swift explained on Twitter, allowed her to let her “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.” Swift also wrote and directed the music video. The “Anti-Hero” video starts with Swift in a horror movie-type situation, up late at night, haunted by two ghosts (though they do seem rather friendly). She then encounters her own worst enemy — another...
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song
Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
WacoTrib.com
Mandy Moore welcomes second child
The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. On Saturday, Mandy took to Instagram to share that she had recently welcomed a little boy named Oscar. Following the happy news, a number of Mandy's celebrity friends offered her congratulatory messages.
