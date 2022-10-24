Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Continues To Impact The NBA By Paving The Way For Former Teammate
It's not everyday you get to play alongside one of the greatest basketball players of all time in Kobe Bryant, but that's exactly what the 14 year veteran Caron Butler had the chance to do. Although it was just for one season, the impact Bryant had on Butler has extended through the rest of his career and including his continued efforts as a coach.
Wichita Eagle
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Grant Williams when they take the court Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA announced a one-game suspension for the sharpshooting big man Wednesday afternoon for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 24.
Wichita Eagle
Alabama Guard Brandon Miller Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Alabama men's basketball guard Brandon Miller is one of 20 candidates named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning. The award recognizes the top small forward in Division I men’s college basketball. Julius Erving...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Injury in 2021 Playoffs
View the original article to see embedded media. While it will take a while before LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is back to playing big minutes on a regular basis, the star forward is just thankful to be playing basketball again. In an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Leonard revealed the devastating nature of his injury, not just physically, but mentally as well.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Paul George Playing Against Oklahoma City Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George unexpectedly missed the trip to Oklahoma when the LA Clippers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a game that that Clippers should have very easily won on paper but somehow managed to put up one of their worst efforts ever in the Ty Lue era.
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Wichita Eagle
Week 8 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Saving your fantasy franchise midseason on the waiver wire tends to be a losing experience. Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown only had 27 catches for 250 yards over his first eight games. Three weeks later, he became an impact player over the final six matchups (51/621/6). There are plenty of wideouts with high ceilings, but they need better quarterback play and a starting opportunity. To find the next St. Brown, it is essential to know each team’s wide receiver depth and follow each week’s injuries. Here’s a look at some of the wideouts with questions coming into Week 8:
Wichita Eagle
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wichita Eagle
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
From the Archives: The Sad, Happy Tale of Allan Stanley
If you were a New York Rangers rooter in November 1954, you wouldn't have wanted to be Allan Stanley. For four years, the handsome – when he had his teeth in – defenseman was ridiculed by Blueshirts fans like no player in the club's long history. The hissing and moaning from the farthest reaches of the end balcony down to the costly arena seats was unremittingly insulting.
Comments / 0