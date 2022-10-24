‘Renovation Island’: Why Sarah Baeumler Ditched Owning a Classical Ballet Studio

HGTV fans love keeping up with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from Renovation Island . The couple spent $2 million on a defunct resort in the Bahamas, and their series shows them rebuilding the resort into the tropical getaway of their dreams. But before the couple worked on renovations, Sarah owned a classical ballet studio. Here’s why she ditched it.

What did Sarah and Bryan Baeumler do before ‘Renovation Island’?

Before Renovation Island , Sarah and Bryan Baeumler still made a living through TV shows. According to Country Living , Bryan had four television programs before Renovation Island : House of Bryan , Leave it to Bryan , Disaster DIY , and Bryan Inc . His first TV job was hosting Disaster DIY from 2007 to 2011. While Bryan did the heavy lifting, Sarah also joined the shows to help with the design aspects.

Additionally, Bryan has a construction business of his own. He’s the president and CEO of Baeumler Quality Construction and Renovations Inc. has the website Baeumler Approved. Before that, he ran an air-cargo business.

HGTV notes Bryan and Sarah met back in high school, but they didn’t establish a romance until a decade later. Bryan took Sarah to see a theater production of The Lion King in 2001 as their first date; the rest is history. He proposed in 2004, and they married the same year. Fast forward to 2017, and the couple started planning Renovation Island.

Sarah Baeumler once owned a classical ballet studio, but she gave it up

Sarah Baeumler didn’t always dream of renovating a resort as she does in Renovation Island . She spoke to Millionairess Magazine about her past and mentioned owning a classical ballet studio.

“I set out on a very different journey at a young age, and that was for classical ballet,” she explained. “That was my love since I was a young girl.” Sarah then explained how she opened up her own studio after college. “For me, it was the creative element that I longed for in my life every day. And that was the dedication and the focus.”

So, why did Sarah give up her studio? She explained that after having three kids and starting to build her own home with Bryan, she wanted more involvement in the house process. “I looked at it as another opportunity to create something,” she said. “I could envision what I wanted the home to look like.”

“The more I spent time with Bryan, the more I realized that I wanted to do this full-time,” she continued. “And to be able to do that, something had to go, so we decided to sell the studio.”

She now owns a lifestyle brand

Sarah Baeumler is still involved with Renovation Island , of course. But she also has her own lifestyle brand. Her website houses women’s accessories, home decor, and bath and body products. She also offers interior services, including helping clients with design decisions in their own homes.

“The Sarah Baeumler brand is synonymous with elevated design, intentional living, and the importance of cultivating a deeper connection to life through authentic storytelling,” her website reads. “Serene color palettes, textured fabrics, bold patterns, and distinctive detailing are common threads across all collections.”

We’re excited to see what Sarah and Bryan do next!

