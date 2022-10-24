ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Renovation Island’: Why Sarah Baeumler Ditched Owning a Classical Ballet Studio

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

HGTV fans love keeping up with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from Renovation Island . The couple spent $2 million on a defunct resort in the Bahamas, and their series shows them rebuilding the resort into the tropical getaway of their dreams. But before the couple worked on renovations, Sarah owned a classical ballet studio. Here’s why she ditched it.

What did Sarah and Bryan Baeumler do before ‘Renovation Island’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLEi6_0ik1YlwI00
Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler in ‘Renovation Island’ | HGTV Canada via YouTube

Before Renovation Island , Sarah and Bryan Baeumler still made a living through TV shows. According to Country Living , Bryan had four television programs before Renovation Island : House of Bryan , Leave it to Bryan , Disaster DIY , and Bryan Inc . His first TV job was hosting Disaster DIY from 2007 to 2011. While Bryan did the heavy lifting, Sarah also joined the shows to help with the design aspects.

Additionally, Bryan has a construction business of his own. He’s the president and CEO of Baeumler Quality Construction and Renovations Inc. has the website Baeumler Approved. Before that, he ran an air-cargo business.

HGTV notes Bryan and Sarah met back in high school, but they didn’t establish a romance until a decade later. Bryan took Sarah to see a theater production of The Lion King in 2001 as their first date; the rest is history. He proposed in 2004, and they married the same year. Fast forward to 2017, and the couple started planning Renovation Island.

Sarah Baeumler once owned a classical ballet studio, but she gave it up

Sarah Baeumler didn’t always dream of renovating a resort as she does in Renovation Island . She spoke to Millionairess Magazine about her past and mentioned owning a classical ballet studio.

“I set out on a very different journey at a young age, and that was for classical ballet,” she explained. “That was my love since I was a young girl.” Sarah then explained how she opened up her own studio after college. “For me, it was the creative element that I longed for in my life every day. And that was the dedication and the focus.”

So, why did Sarah give up her studio? She explained that after having three kids and starting to build her own home with Bryan, she wanted more involvement in the house process. “I looked at it as another opportunity to create something,” she said. “I could envision what I wanted the home to look like.”

“The more I spent time with Bryan, the more I realized that I wanted to do this full-time,” she continued. “And to be able to do that, something had to go, so we decided to sell the studio.”

She now owns a lifestyle brand

Sarah Baeumler is still involved with Renovation Island , of course. But she also has her own lifestyle brand. Her website houses women’s accessories, home decor, and bath and body products. She also offers interior services, including helping clients with design decisions in their own homes.

“The Sarah Baeumler brand is synonymous with elevated design, intentional living, and the importance of cultivating a deeper connection to life through authentic storytelling,” her website reads. “Serene color palettes, textured fabrics, bold patterns, and distinctive detailing are common threads across all collections.”

We’re excited to see what Sarah and Bryan do next!

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Renovation Island’: Caerula Mar Club Is Offering a Special Discount on Fall Stays

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Page Six

Carole Radziwill gets $110K smile makeover: See the before-and-after pics

Carole Radziwill has a new smile to flaunt around town. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star underwent a smile makeover with celebrity dentist Dr. Apa — and spent a six-figure sum on it. We’re told Radziwill refreshed her 20-year-old veneers and plopped down $110,000 to replace 12 uppers and 10 lowers. The reality star’s goal was a new design, with improved shapes, color and overall balance; she wanted her top lip to hang more naturally and comfortably over her front teeth. “When Carole came in for her post-op, she said something great, ‘Nobody notices but everyone notices.’ I’ll tell you...
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
People

Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution

The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
intheknow.com

See how ths family of 8 navigates life in an RV

With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy