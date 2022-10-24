ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad Refuses to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Because He’s ‘a Little Scarred.’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

When the audition for Euphoria first hit Sydney Sweeney’s inbox, she turned it down cold. At the time, the actor was too nervous to even consider doing the role. She felt that her family, who she’s described as conservative, would be none too pleased about the nude scenes that the role required. However, when the audition was sent to her a second time, Sweeney put her parents’ potential reactions aside and put herself on tape for the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qv8gr_0ik1XvYX00
‘Euphoria’ actor Sydney Sweeney | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

How Sydney Sweeney joined the ‘Euphoria’ cast

Sweeney shared that she knew right away that she was meant to portray Cassie Howard . In fact, she was nervous that another actor would book the role and not be able to do the teenager justice. Fortunately, the powers at be agreed that the Washington native was the right person to play Cassie and, after seeing her audition tape, offered her a spot in the Euphoria cast. Naturally, Sweeney was over the moon and spent eight months filming the first season of the wildly popular HBO show .

‘The White Lotus’ actor didn’t tell her dad about Cassie’s many nude scenes

While Sweeney’s parents knew that she was filming Euphoria , she failed to tell her dad what the show was about. This led to an uncomfortable situation for a number of people. While speaking with Viva , the Washington native admitted that thanks to her faux pas, her dad has chosen to boycott watching the show.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Grew Up ‘Not Taking Showers’

“So my dad is a little scarred because, for whatever reason, I forgot to tell him what Euphoria was about,” Sweeney admitted. “And then the first season came out, and he sat to watch it with his parents, my grandparents! And the first scene is…well… I think he made it to the point where I was slammed down on the bed, and he has refused to turn it back on since.”

Both of Sweeney’s parents struggled with her nudity in ‘Euphoria’

But Sweeney’s dad wasn’t the only one of her parents who struggled with the content of Euphoria. In the aforementioned interview, the 25-year-old admits that her mom also had reservations about watching the show due to her nude scenes. However, over time, Sweeney’s mom has gotten used to the content and is now able to watch the show.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney’s Mom Forced Her to Continue Wakeboarding After a Terrible Accident

“It was really hard for my mum, I think, because there is a generational divide, and there were so many rules and filters for TV back when she was young,” Sweeney shared. “She wasn’t used to seeing something so blatantly in front of her. Whereas this season, she has realized that this is real life, and it’s easier for her to get it.”

Sweeney’s parents can watch her in other movies and TV shows

It’s not surprising that Sweeney’s parents find it challenging, or even impossible, to watch her in Euphoria . Perhaps if she’d given her dad a warning, she could’ve encouraged him to fast forward through her more risque scenes. But since Sweeney remains booked and busy, there are plenty of opportunities for her parents to watch her act in roles that don’t require nudity.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Doesn’t Sleep: ‘I Can’t Get My Mind to Shut Up’

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
ARIZONA STATE
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy