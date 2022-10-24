ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy