The U.S. government’s decision to create a specialized hotline (988) dedicated to those at risk of suicide or experiencing suicidal ideation has been received with collective approval and praise. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction to better serve citizens, especially those in underserved communities with limited access to mental health services. The number 988 is rapidly becoming ingrained and internalized by Americans of all backgrounds as the go-to emergency service for those experiencing feelings of despair, hopelessness, and self-harming ideation, whether ultimately life-threatening or not. This “911” of mental health offers hope and promotes resilience by connecting those suffering with qualified crisis professionals meeting a minimum educational requirement on the other side of the hotline.

