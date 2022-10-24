Read full article on original website
Harness Your Environment to Boost Your Creativity
Our brains can be made more receptive to creativity by manipulating our environment. Different environments—natural, urban, or international—can influence our creativity in different ways. It's possible to tap into those environments without leaving our desks to increase our capacity for creativity. Take a moment to look up from...
When Does COVID Anxiety Become a Disorder?
Fear has played a central role in dictating pandemic responses. Anxiety is different from an anxiety disorder. There is significant variability in defining normal and abnormal. I will be the first to note my own biases: As someone who has treated individuals with long COVID, I know well the potential...
A Heuristic Equation to Explain Behavior, Performance, and Solutions
Kurt Lewin published the B = f [P, E] equation to analyze, interpret, and explain behavior due to at least one personal or environmental cause. Whether thinking about yourself or others, the framework makes it easy to remember all three components: behavior, person, and environment. Fully understanding and explaining behavior,...
Using Parallel Process to Build Organizational Resilience
To build more healing-centered systems across the helping professions, we must better connect external practice with internal operations. A new research-based framework called CORE can guide helping professionals to create greater practice-systems alignment in their organizations. The parallel process work underlying these efforts is linked to improved employee retention, treatment...
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
A New Framework for Mental Health in the Workplace
Research shows that 81% of workers will look for workplaces that support mental health in the future. Working virtually from home may have its appeal, but it can also be very isolating. Adhering to well-being principles on all levels of an organization can help workplace environments become places of resiliency.
Navigating Workplace Psychosocial Hazards
Providing a mentally healthy work environment is now an Australian legal requirement for businesses. A new survey reveals a gap between the support Australian business leaders claim to provide and the hazards team members say they face at work. Team members who report higher levels of psychological safety are less...
988 and the Evolving Mental Healthcare Landscape
The U.S. government’s decision to create a specialized hotline (988) dedicated to those at risk of suicide or experiencing suicidal ideation has been received with collective approval and praise. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction to better serve citizens, especially those in underserved communities with limited access to mental health services. The number 988 is rapidly becoming ingrained and internalized by Americans of all backgrounds as the go-to emergency service for those experiencing feelings of despair, hopelessness, and self-harming ideation, whether ultimately life-threatening or not. This “911” of mental health offers hope and promotes resilience by connecting those suffering with qualified crisis professionals meeting a minimum educational requirement on the other side of the hotline.
How Asian American Documentaries Promote Understanding and Empathy
Some people don't value diverse cultural identities and opt for scapegoating instead. To prevent this, we need to build empathy for people who are like us and those who are not like us. Media, such as two recent documentaries from PBS, can provide a helpful window for us to learn...
Is Your Job Making You Sick?
Company culture has a significant impact on employees' mental health and well-being. Feeling part of the work community and striking a healthy balance between job and home life are essential ingredients for well-being. Engagement and retention goes up when employees feel valued at work and are provided with opportunities for...
Are Work and Family Enemies or Allies?
Work and home domains are consistently pitted against each other. Work-to-home and home-to-work conflict lead to a host of detrimental outcomes at work and at home. The key to making work and home "allies" instead of "enemies" is learning about how to implement work-home enrichment. Are work and family enemies...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Getting an IEP: Key Strategies to Advocate for Your Child
Federal special education law defines "educational performance" broadly to include social, behavioral, and emotional domains. Appropriate public school education must progress in academics and social/emotional functioning. Parents and professionals can advocate for services by providing clear examples of social and emotional impact in the classroom. Advocating for the right testing...
How Much Alcohol or Cannabis Is Too Much?
Many people are confused about how much alcohol or cannabis use is okay and how much is too much. Both alcohol and cannabis use can negatively impact your physical health and well-being. It is important to be honest with yourself about when your usage is negatively impacting an area of...
Feel at Ease in the Experience of Living
With all the time savers invented, we often feel we are laboring more, not less. Doing is a considerable part of life, yet we don't usually bring much awareness or wisdom to it. Keep returning to high-priority things, such as taking care of your health and making room in your...
AI Predicts Suicide Risk
Approximately every forty seconds a person dies from suicide and nearly 800,000 people die each year according to Our World in Data. A new meta-analysis study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning outperforms traditional suicide risk prediction models, potentially improving suicide risk detection.
Witnessing Internet Gaming Disorder
In addition to being a high school student, Yihua Pei, my co-author on this post, is also a game playmate and game streamer with more than a half-million followers on Tik Tok. I researched serious mental disorders and substance abuse in her Ph.D. study. The two of us have witnessed and experienced internet gaming addiction.
Depression and High Anxiety Are Context Blind
Context has a bearing on all life circumstances. The high emotional arousal that characterises much psychological ill-health can wipe out our sense of context. Good therapy involves helping clients broaden their perspectives, so that they can see their true circumstances and how to change them. Which end of a knitting...
The Benefits of Meditating on Mortality
My mother-in-law loved music, art, and food. Her hearing was selective at the dinner table. If a guest dared to decline a dish, she ignored them. She would place the food in front of the person and say, "I am just going to leave it here. Just in case. You never know...."
A Second Chance for Chinese Prodigal Sons
Released juvenile offenders in China often see no hope for their future, even among those with exemplary prison records. A solid social support system is needed to rebuild self-efficacy and trust. By Haiye (Gerrad) Xu and Ye Zhang Pogue. In general, China is considered to have a low crime rate....
