ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Recovery event promotes services, awareness

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tables and people spread out in a room at King's College in Wilkes-Barre played host to many services available for people who may be struggling with addiction or mental health disorders. "What I've noticed throughout my time is that a lot of people don't know what...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County

WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, are hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Trunk-or-treat event held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of children filled their Halloween bags with candy at a trunk-or-treat at the historic Planters Peanut Building in Wilkes-Barre. Even Mr. Peanut was here to greet the little ghosts and goblins. This was a non-scary, sensory-friendly event for children to get candy before Halloween. A...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Students and families attend meeting voicing concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting to voice their opinions about possible school closures. The previous Monday, October 17 the board met to discuss closing some of its ten Elementary Schools. This is part of the Scranton School Districts Five Year Recovery Plan. Currently, there are […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New grass going down at PNC Field

MOOSIC, Pa. — The field at PNC Field is currently a work in progress. Crews removed the old grass surface and are putting down about 11,000 square yards of new grass. "The rolls are four feet wide, weigh about 2,000 pounds. So they're super heavy. It takes special equipment to do it with and a very trained crew to be able to maneuver that stuff into place," said Steve Horne, head groundskeeper for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
MOOSIC, PA
Times News

Marian holds Hall of Fame induction

The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TRESCKOW, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry

This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy