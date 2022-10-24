Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Recovery event promotes services, awareness
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tables and people spread out in a room at King's College in Wilkes-Barre played host to many services available for people who may be struggling with addiction or mental health disorders. "What I've noticed throughout my time is that a lot of people don't know what...
Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County
WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, are hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
Reading buddies program grows in Wilkes-Barre Area School District
PLAINS, Pa. — First graders at Solomon Plains Elementary School in Plains Township are getting virtual one-on-one reading help thanks to a partnership involving the school, Wilkes University, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "We are super excited for this program," said Solomon Plains Elementary Principal Justin Correll....
EOS Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit near Bloomsburg, provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special abilities, as well as veterans. "It could be riders with cerebral palsy; it could be more involved riders with a head trauma. We have a lot of...
Book chronicling pandemic features local businesses
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusumano restaurant in Old Forge is a place author Gary Rivlin spent a lot of time in when the pandemic began. He came to the area, fleeing New York City to get to an area where he felt safe. He decided to put pen to...
'Jeremy's Journey' cautions students about overdose dangers
BERWICK, Pa. — Inside the Berwick Area Middle School gymnasium, 300 pairs of shoes were displayed, representing the 300 people who lose their lives daily from drug overdoses. "I think it really opens people's eyes that this is real, and this is happening," Camila Amya said. The Berwick Teen...
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
Frances Willard parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District are making their voices heard, pending the approval of the area's financial recovery plan. A meeting at West Scranton Intermediate School is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m., for parents to express their take on the consolidation plan.
Trunk-or-treat event held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of children filled their Halloween bags with candy at a trunk-or-treat at the historic Planters Peanut Building in Wilkes-Barre. Even Mr. Peanut was here to greet the little ghosts and goblins. This was a non-scary, sensory-friendly event for children to get candy before Halloween. A...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
Students and families attend meeting voicing concerns
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Scranton, parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting to voice their opinions about possible school closures. The previous Monday, October 17 the board met to discuss closing some of its ten Elementary Schools. This is part of the Scranton School Districts Five Year Recovery Plan. Currently, there are […]
Pennsylvania State Police & Marines Prepare for 7th Annual Stuff the Cruiser Event
The Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marine Corps are teaming up with the Toys for Tots Program as it prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have partnered with the Marines on their annual holiday mission of providing crucial holiday support since 2016. The...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
New grass going down at PNC Field
MOOSIC, Pa. — The field at PNC Field is currently a work in progress. Crews removed the old grass surface and are putting down about 11,000 square yards of new grass. "The rolls are four feet wide, weigh about 2,000 pounds. So they're super heavy. It takes special equipment to do it with and a very trained crew to be able to maneuver that stuff into place," said Steve Horne, head groundskeeper for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry
This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
