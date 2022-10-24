ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

The Sims Game Project Rene Announced, First Look Revealed

The Sims creators Electronic Arts and Maxis announced a new project called "Project Rene" to close out the first ever Behind the Sims Summit, a project which has been described as the next generation of The Sims. This reveal was accompanied by what the creators indicated was a very, very early look at gameplay, though the scenes shown should be familiar enough to anyone who's already been active in The Sims' community for years now, but it still teased some changes discussed in part during the stream.
ComicBook

Xbox Series S Developer Claims Requirements are Holding Next-Gen Games Back

The Xbox Series S has been a big success for Microsoft over the last two years, but some developers have apparently been frustrated with its technical limitations. According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Bossa Studios VFX artist Ian Maclure has stated on Twitter that development for the technically inferior platform has been "an albatross around the neck of production." Maclure went on to say that Bossa is not the only one being held back, as several other teams have complained about Microsoft's requirement that developers release games on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
DBLTAP

How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map

Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
HappyGamer

Overwatch 2 Players Have Made A Novel Proposal To Enhance The Game’s Auto Queue Feature And Make Matchmaking A Breeze

Players of Overwatch 2 have requested that Blizzard implement an option within the game’s Auto Queue that would allow users to pause their matchmaking search after a session. Overwatch 2 provides players with the same team-based first-person shooter action as the original game. Since its release, Overwatch 2’s server population has exploded, thanks to the game’s popularity and Blizzard’s decision to make it free-to-play.
HappyGamer

A Beta Tester For Cities XL Explains What Went Wrong And Why, As Well As How The Game Was Supposed To Make Money

A user who participated in the beta testing for Cities XL in the late ’00s has opted to talk about the game’s pre-release monetization methods and why it failed to keep gamers following the release of Cities: Skylines. Before its 2009 release, XL underwent many alterations and updates, the most prominent of which was the elimination of nearly all MMO components, despite the game’s original intention to be an online city-building MMO.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November

PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
ComicBook

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Development Update From BioWare

Developer BioWare has given fans a new update on the current status of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is set to be the fourth mainline installment in the long-running RPG series. First announced all the way back in 2018, Dreadwolf is the next major project that BioWare will likely end up releasing. Despite this, though, it sounds like the game is still very far off from seeing the light of day.
HappyGamer

On November 17, Steam Will Release Remastered Versions Of Crysis 2 And 3

According to a recent announcement by Crytek, the remastered versions of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will be available on Steam starting the next month. These titles were formerly available exclusively through the Epic Games Store, but the time has come to open them up to a wider audience on personal computers.
HappyGamer

Until February 2023, The Callisto Protocol Has Been Postponed

Through the game’s Twitter Account feed, Striking Distance has confirmed that The Callisto Protocol will be available on December 2, 2022. It has been determined that the launch date for the game, which was listed as February 2023 on Epic’s Halloween Sale list, was an error. The Callisto...
HappyGamer

In The Following Month, Two Classic Nintendo 64 Games Will Be Made Available For Online Play On The Nintendo Switch

Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for play to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users beginning the following month. The launch dates for both video games have been set for November 2nd. Since the launch of the Expansion Pack the year before, Nintendo has, for the most part, kept releasing one game per month. This streak was broken in September when no new games were launched, so this could be considered a bit of make-up! Whatever the circumstances, players who grew up with the Nintendo 64 will be overjoyed to learn that these two games are making a comeback.
DBLTAP

Will Winter Express LTM Return in Apex Legends Season 15?

It appears a Respawn Entertainment developer has dropped a not-so-subtle hint regarding the possible return of the Winter Express limited-time mode (LTM) in Apex Legends Season 15. Winter Express is Apex Legends' go-to LTM for the holiday season, inviting players to board and capture the World’s Edge train decked out...
HappyGamer

An Exceptionally Skilled Elden Ring Player Wins The Game Using Only Their Hands

Using only their bare fists, one Elden Ring player has mastered the game’s combat system and completed the entire game. Elden Ring is a massive game with countless bosses and a wide variety of opponents. Many players settle on a particular weapon from the Elden Ring as part of the character-creation process. Massive weapons like the Dragon Greatclaw and Giant Crusher are preferred by strength-based players, whereas spells and incantations are the main focus of mage classes.
