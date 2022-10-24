Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for play to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users beginning the following month. The launch dates for both video games have been set for November 2nd. Since the launch of the Expansion Pack the year before, Nintendo has, for the most part, kept releasing one game per month. This streak was broken in September when no new games were launched, so this could be considered a bit of make-up! Whatever the circumstances, players who grew up with the Nintendo 64 will be overjoyed to learn that these two games are making a comeback.

5 DAYS AGO