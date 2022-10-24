I was elected as a member to Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I — and previous members of council over the years — did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work, and recreate. I believe Britta Gustafson will also work long and hard to bring Snowmass Village to the next level of community and resort. She and her family’s involvement in the foundation and positive stewardship of Snowmass Village’s fabric cannot be duplicated. She will be a great voice for all whom choose to work with her to enhance the Brush Creek Valley and beyond.

