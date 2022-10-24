Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Louthis: Comparing campaigns
Joe Disalvo’s last published supporter list has more names than Michael Buglione’s. Several on the list are well-known celebrities, and scores of them are non-residents of Pitkin County or have only tenuous ties to the Roaring Fork Valley. Michael Buglione’s supporter list consists of people who are the...
Aspen Times
Kury: Fighting for this town
Please do our town a favor, and provide the facts about the candidates. Our family/my wife has fought for this town through many hardships — including threats from Lee Mulchahy, the pandemic, the pandora expansion, Lift 1A — all the while dealing with unresponsive board members. Painting the...
Aspen Times
Buglione: Why I’ve earned your vote for Pitkin County sheriff
I’m writing to express my gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support I’ve received while running for Pitkin County sheriff. My supporters are the courageous people within our community who are not afraid to stand up against the hypocrisy and the intimidation of the current sheriff. My supporters know that their vote is the fastest way that we can gain new leadership within the Sheriff’s Office.
Aspen Times
Steindler: Grew into excell3
I worked as a Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy for almost 20 years. Sheriff Bob Braudis originally hired me, and, when Joe DiSalvo became sheriff, I worked for him. In my opinion, over the years, Joe grew to be an excellent sheriff. His philosophy has always been in keeping with the values of the community and the values of his mentor and friend Bob Braudis. Joe and his team have put together a cohesive group of professionals that serve and protect our community.
Aspen Times
Teague: Generally doing a good job
While so many towns, cities, and counties in our nation seethe under regimes of repressive or worse law enforcement, Aspen and Pitkin County have had the good fortune of many years of police and sheriff’s departments which, while not perfect, have been generally in sync with us, the population they serve.
Aspen Times
Weisman: Tried and true
With the recent birth of my granddaughter, our family ties to Aspen have spanned four generations. No doubt much has changed during my 57 years in Aspen — however, never at this current rapid rate. We are living in extremely challenging times. That is why it is vitally important that our community can rely on proven leadership to feel safe and secure.
Aspen Times
Sura: 2C poorly written
Snowmass Village voters please vote no on 2C. It is poorly written and involves millions of taxpayer dollars. Let’s start over.
Aspen Times
Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope
I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
Aspen Times
Boineau: Ex-mayor endorses Gustafson
I was elected as a member to Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I — and previous members of council over the years — did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work, and recreate. I believe Britta Gustafson will also work long and hard to bring Snowmass Village to the next level of community and resort. She and her family’s involvement in the foundation and positive stewardship of Snowmass Village’s fabric cannot be duplicated. She will be a great voice for all whom choose to work with her to enhance the Brush Creek Valley and beyond.
Aspen Times
Stirling: Too many concerns with 2A
As a former mayor, I always have believed that it’s critical for the Aspen City Council to work closely with those directly impacted by any new tax and to fully understand their concerns, and to consider other alternatives. Aspen’s businesses and lodging owners tried to work with council to find some better solutions. These local businesses raised concerns about fairness, impacts to the local economy and unintended consequences. Despite these efforts, the council determined to place this tax on the ballot.
Aspen Times
Isaac: A dedicated public servant
As former Pitkin County assessor, I had the good fortune to have an office in the County Building when Joe DiSalvo took the reins as Pitkin County sheriff. I found Joe to be a hardworking and dedicated public servant who always performed his job with integrity, public safety and the best interests of the community in mind. He has been a tireless fundraiser for local causes and local veterans.
Aspen Times
Torre: Make your vote count
This Nov. 8, Aspen voters have many important local, state, and national issues and candidates on their ballots. Aspen voters will have two tax questions on the ballot that I support and that deserve your yes vote. Please vote and exercise your right, responsibility, and opportunity to have your voice heard. Your vote does count, your vote does matter, and your vote does make a difference. Vote yes on 2A and 2B.
Aspen Times
Moore: Time for a change
My wife, Carolyn, and I are giving our full support for Michael Buglione for our new Pitkin County sheriff. We are strong supporters of change and new ideas relative to running the Sheriff’s Office. Long-time incumbents tend to preclude the changes that are necessary to move forward in the...
Aspen Times
Kury: Actually, I do get a lot done as a local who has worked hard
I’m Kelly McNicholas Kury, running for re-election to Pitkin County commissioner. While my opponent is approachable and nice, I’d like to see Erin Smiddy focus on her own story and keep quiet about mine — of which she knows very little about. I don’t tend to focus...
Aspen Times
Boineau: A great voice for Snowmass Village
I was elected as a council member to the Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I and previous members of council over the years did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work and recreate.
Aspen Times
Palmer: Time for a change
I want a Pitkin County sheriff whose lifestyle and moral compass reflect the values we need for our Valley communities and especially for our youth. Michael Buglione has 17 years in local law enforcement and the caring and compassion to deal fairly with everyone. I think it is time, as...
Aspen Times
Richards: Soul of Aspen at stake
I’m voting yes on city of Aspen ballot question 2A short-term rental tax and ask my friends and neighbors to do the same. Aspen has worked hard to maintain a real community in the face of extreme wealth inequality, desiring to not become a Disney World town with character actors playing locals and sidewalks that roll up at night as the entire workforce retreats to points unknown.
Aspen Times
Will: Make open space tax permanent
I have been involved in land-conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 23 years. During that time, I helped negotiate the deals that conserved places like Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park, and the James H. Smith North Star Preserve. I can honestly say that these places...
Aspen Times
Poschman: Ambulance tax no longer adequate
I’m asking my fellow Pitkin County residents to vote Yes on Ballot Item #6A, to fully fund the Aspen Ambulance District. A troubling trend in recent years is that insurance companies have reduced their payments for ambulance services to well-below the cost of operations. The existing mill levy for Aspen Ambulance District, combined with these reduced payments, is no longer adequate to provide the level of service required for our growing, active and aging population.
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: Help retain our character
Vacation destinations around the world are under the same market pressures of rentals of homes on short terms (STR). The reality is that more money can be made renting a home to visitors multiple times in a short duration than long term to working residents. The impacts are the same...
Comments / 0