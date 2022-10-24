ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sunday Sitdown: Support domestic violence survivors with Sailing for a Cause Gala

By Jon Dowding
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s time to set sail in order to support survivors of domestic violence and their families.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a special gala on Friday, October 28 looks to raise awareness and funds to support the cause.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.

The G.R.O.W Foundation (Girls Recognizing Our Worth) is hosting Sailing For a Cause – All Black Masquerade Gala. Founder and CEO Neisha Himes says they only have about a dozen tickets left.

“Domestic Violence occurs outside of October 1st through the 31st, but we wanted to celebrate survivors. We wanted to bring awareness. We wanted to have fun. We wanted to just spread the word and show our community how they can help,” she said.

After leaving an abusive and toxic relationship, Himes started the G.R.O.W. Foundation to help others who may be suffering in an abusive or violent relationship.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence,” she said. “I started G.R.O.W. Foundation just because I knew what it was like when I was in that situation and when you need help, you don’t know where to go. You don’t know where to turn. So G.R.O.W. Foundation works to provide that extra support to survivors.”

The gala was first going to be held in 2020, but then Himes postponed it because of the pandemic. She was worried they may not have it this year after the Spirit of Norfolk caught fire, but they’re all set and almost completely sold out.

For this all-black masquerade gala, Himes says the evening will have dinner, dancing and be filled with inspiring guest speakers.

The gala is Friday, October 28 aboard one of the Norfolk City Cruises. Buy tickets for the gala here .

Learn more about the G.R.O.W. Foundation here .

