HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – In the first round of IHSAA sectionals, Southridge senior Reid Schroeder dominated and was named week ten Home Team Friday MVP. Schroeder led the team on the ground – the raiders RB brought in four touchdowns on 205 rushing yards. He helped Southridge advance to the next round of sectionals by […]

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO