Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News
The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is Not Happy With Rival Big Ten Coach
Jim Harbaugh is not happy with James Franklin. Last week, the Penn State head coach expressed his frustration with the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. There was an incident in the tunnel between Michigan and Penn State's players during the Wolverines' victory. This week, Harbaugh has responded. The Michigan head...
What Mel Tucker said about Michigan football before in-state rivalry matchup
Michigan Wolverines football will host Michigan State Saturday night at The Big House in what Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker, who’s 16-11 as MSU’s head man, called “not just another game for us.”. Ranked No. 4 nationally and undefeated at 7-0, Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Paul Finebaum Names Most 'Invisible' Hot Seat In The Country
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum named the most "invisible" hot seat in the country on Monday. The honor goes to Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M fell to South Carolina on Saturday, dropping below .500 on the season, but Fisher isn't at risk of being fired due to his massive contract buyout.
Heather Dinich Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ohio State's Schedule
It's no secret that Ohio State has been one of the best teams in the country this season. It's also fair to say that the team has played a pretty easy schedule so far since all of its games have been decided by 11 or more points. ESPN's Heather Dinich...
WNDU
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback
Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan. That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback. “First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s...
2022 Heisman odds updated after pivotal Week 8 of college football season
Week 8 provided the college football world with plenty of exciting moments, and now the Heisman Trophy odds per Vegas Insider reflect the action we saw on the field. The biggest differences from last week to this week’s odds are that two quarterbacks are beginning to pull away from the pack — Ohio State‘s CJ Stroud and Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Most underrated and overrated teams in 2022-23 preseason Coaches Poll
If you thought AP Top 25 poll voters had a propensity for being wrong about preseason college basketball rankings -- and believe me, I have plenty of bones to pick with them -- then, boy, will you be surprised [heavy sarcasm!] to learn that I've got some serious beef with how coaches rank college basketball teams in the preseason.
Big Ten basketball preseason power rankings: Indiana, Michigan on top heading into 2022-23 campaign
The Big Ten has a completely new look to it heading into the 2022-23 season, after a mass exodus of top talent. The league’s nine NBA Draft picks in 2022 were the most among all conferences, and the most selections by the league since it had 10 in 1990.
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
FOX Sports
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State still leads, Wisconsin moves up
During a weekend when No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois were idle, the Big Ten’s two other ranked teams solidified their standing among the league’s elite. No. 2 Ohio State pounded Iowa, 54-10, in a game that showcased the Buckeyes’ defensive prowess under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles. And No. 13 Penn State discarded an undermanned Minnesota squad, 45-17, to keep pace in the Big Ten East.
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
Look: Former Michigan Star Calls Out Michigan State Fans
Michigan and Michigan State will square off this weekend for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. This year's matchup will take place in Ann Arbor. With kickoff still a few days away, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has decided to instigate with the opponent. On Monday night, Lewan called out Michigan...
Big Ten Reveals Ohio State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule
With divisions still intact, the Buckeyes have crossover games against Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.
5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday
The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Erick All Injury Update
Senior tight end Erick All recently posted pictures of himself from the hospital indicating that he was done playing football for a while and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed as much on Monday afternoon.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0