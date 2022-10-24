ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is Not Happy With Rival Big Ten Coach

Jim Harbaugh is not happy with James Franklin. Last week, the Penn State head coach expressed his frustration with the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. There was an incident in the tunnel between Michigan and Penn State's players during the Wolverines' victory. This week, Harbaugh has responded. The Michigan head...
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State still leads, Wisconsin moves up

During a weekend when No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois were idle, the Big Ten’s two other ranked teams solidified their standing among the league’s elite. No. 2 Ohio State pounded Iowa, 54-10, in a game that showcased the Buckeyes’ defensive prowess under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles. And No. 13 Penn State discarded an undermanned Minnesota squad, 45-17, to keep pace in the Big Ten East.
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
Look: Former Michigan Star Calls Out Michigan State Fans

Michigan and Michigan State will square off this weekend for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. This year's matchup will take place in Ann Arbor. With kickoff still a few days away, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has decided to instigate with the opponent. On Monday night, Lewan called out Michigan...
5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday

The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Erick All Injury Update

Senior tight end Erick All recently posted pictures of himself from the hospital indicating that he was done playing football for a while and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed as much on Monday afternoon.
