Richmond, VA

Wine tasting, auction raises $200,000+ for differently-abled

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The community came together this weekend to help children and young adults with disabilities live more fulfilling lives.

This year's Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction Saturday at SOAR365 raised more than $200,000 for differently-abled children and adults.

"Join us for wines from select regions of France, Italy, and the United States, paired with culinary delights by Garnish," organizers wrote. "Enjoy live jazz while savoring craft beer and participating in our highly anticipated silent auction, which offers exceptional wines for bid and other sought-after items. Your support of the Ladybug Fund helps create life-fulfilling opportunities for infants, children, and youth with disabilities."

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg returned as emcee.

