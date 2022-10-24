ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

ATLANTA (118) Collins 9-14 1-1 19, Hunter 7-10 1-3 17, Capela 3-8 0-0 6, Murray 5-18 2-4 14, Young 9-21 16-17 35, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Okongwu 5-5 0-0 10, J.Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, A.Holiday 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-91 20-25 118.
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

PHILADELPHIA (109) Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 12-17 5-7 31, Harden 5-12 5-6 18, Maxey 12-21 3-4 31, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-2 0, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Melton 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 40-79 13-19 109.
All-Star Garland practices with Cavs, misses third game

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ shootaround Wednesday, but missed his third straight game with a left eye injury. Garland performed shooting drills during the morning practice while wearing goggles. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder will continue to wear...
Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets 110-99 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in the second half...
