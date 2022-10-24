ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

6th Annual Walk Against Hate hosted at Las Vegas Ballpark

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The 6th Annual Walk Against Hate was hosted at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday morning.

KTNV was a sponsor of the event. Anchor Tricia Kean also spoke at the event.

ADL
"We're on the move to fight hate in our community," said Las Vegas Ace's Nikki Fargas. "It's not just a walk - it's an opportunity to move as an individual, family or community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of bigotry."

LAST YEAR: Hundreds 'Walk Against Hate' in support of Anti-Defamation League

The walk started at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

