Richmond Heart Walk raises more than $546,000

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk Saturday at Libbie Mill Midtown raised more than $546,000.

"Our Richmond Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way," organizers said.

WTVR CBS 6 Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs once again served as emcee.

