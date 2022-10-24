ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Heart Walk raises more than $546,000

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI0op_0ik1VOMq00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk Saturday at Libbie Mill Midtown raised more than $546,000.

"Our Richmond Heart Walk has always been about coming together, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds - and having fun along the way," organizers said.

WTVR CBS 6 Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs once again served as emcee.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation to the American Heart Association's Richmond Heart Walk.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County hosting career fair in November

Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in their fire, police, mental health and communications departments -- as well as their Sheriff's Office -- and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.
NBC12

Residents prepare for Halloween on Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hundreds across Richmond prepare for their trick-or-treating adventures on Halloween, several residents along Hanover Avenue are also stocking up on candy and planning their decorations for Halloween on Hanover. A resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, told NBC12 that between 75 and 80...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy