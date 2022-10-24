ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY hotel industry showers Gov. Kathy Hochul with campaign cash following bailout plan

By Carl Campanile, Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York’s hotel industry doesn’t seem to have any reservations about Gov. Kathy Hochul — showering her campaign in donations after she delivered a massive post-pandemic bailout .

The powerful hotel workers union and owners have directed donations totaling in the six figures to the Democratic incumbent’s re-election bid since she steered a big chunk of her $450 million tourism revival program to the pandemic-ravaged industry last fall, a Post review of campaign records reveals.

A key element of the recovery plan included a a $100 million Tourism Worker Recovery Fund that provided a one-time payment of $2,750 to up to 36,000 hotel workers and other tourism industry workers whose unemployment benefits expired.

Shortly after, the unions representing hotel workers, which helped negotiate the deal, pumped $147,200 into the governor’s campaign committee, Friends for Kathy Hochul. The Hotel Trades Council was also one of the first major unions to endorse Hochul’s bid against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.

A political action committee that includes the local hotel workers union, UNITE HERE , donated $50,000 to Hochul on June 22.

Gov. Kathy Hochul received six figures worth of donations from hotel union workers and owners.
ZUMAPRESS.com
The Tisch family, which owns the Loews Corporation and Loews Regency hotel on Park Avenue, donated more than $250,000.
AP/Seth Wenig

The Hotel Trades Council dropped another $50,000 into the coffers of a pro-Hochul Super Pac, Empire State Forward, in April, bringing the hotel workers’ union-linked donations to Hochul to nearly $250,000.

Hotel owners and other industry players also showered Hochul with campaign dough.

  • The Tisch family, which owns the Loews Corporation and Loews Regency hotel on Park Avenue, donated more than $250,000. CEO James Tisch, hotels chairman Jonathan Tisch and hotels president Alex Tisch maxed out by donating $69,700 each to Hochul. Other family members gave at least $65,000.
  • Dan Tishman, of Tishman Construction and Realty and his wife, Sheryl, donated $69,700 each to Hochul, or a combined $139,400.
  • Tyler Morse, whose company owns the TWA hotel at JFK airport, the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel and the High Line Hotel, gave $60,700 in contributions to Hochul that began last December.
  • Gramercy Park Hotel owner Ian Schrager, meanwhile, gave $10,000 to the governor’s campaign.
  • Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the New York City Hotel Association, donated $5,000, saying: “Gov. Hochul said she would be supportive of jobs for the hotel industry. The association wanted to support her.”

The support comes on the heels of Hochul being accused of pay-to-play politics with firms that have business before the state. New Jersey-based Digital Gadgets owner Charles Tebele and others tied to the company, for instance, gave more than $300,000 in donations and scored a no-bid contract for $637 million in COVID-19 test kits that critics claim overcharged New York taxpayers. Hochul denied donations had an impact on the contract award.

Her millions of dollars in donations include contributions from casino operators and real estate interests vying for three new downstate gaming licenses and developments.

Tyler Morse, the CEO and Managing Partner of MCR, gave $60,700 in contributions to Gov. Hochul.
Getty Images for Hotel Association

GOP gubernatorial rival Zeldin charged that the generous donations from hoteliers and unions following Hochul propping the industry is another example of pay-to-play corruption.

“It’s no surprise there is yet another major scandal brewing after Kickback Kathy Hochul found yet another way to line her campaign coffers on the backs of hard-working New Yorkers. When Hochul was sworn in as Governor last year, she immediately decided that the only way she’d be able to raise tens of millions of dollars was by corruptly selling out access to her office,” Zeldin said.

“On November 8th, New Yorkers are going to clean up Albany by cleaning house and electing a new governor.”

Hochul’s office defended her actions to revive the struggling hotel and tourism sectors, and brushed off concerns about the subsequent campaign donations.

The TWA Terminal Hotel is owned by Morse, who donated to the New York governor.
Robert Miller

“To support struggling businesses and workers in the hard-hit tourism and hospitality sector, which was New York’s third-largest industry prior to the pandemic and generated more than $100 billion a year in economic impact, Governor Hochul launched a multi-pronged recovery package to bring back tourism and bring back those good-paying jobs, as part of our comprehensive efforts to support hardworking New Yorkers and deliver New York’s economic comeback,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement.

She added, “Since taking office, Governor Hochul has been laser-focused on building New York’s economy back stronger than ever, and under the Governor’s leadership, unemployment is at the lowest rate since the pandemic, we’ve added over 360,000 private sector jobs in the last year, and New York secured a $100 billion project from Micron creating up to 50,000 jobs — the largest economic development project in our state’s history.”

Hotel Trades Council spokesman Austin Shaffran defended the union’s donations to Hochul after she helped workers laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and boasted that HTC was one of the first major unions to back the Democrat’s re-election.

Gramercy Park Hotel owner Ian Schrager gave $10,000 to the governor’s campaign.
Natan Dvir

“The recovery funds that Governor Hochul announced was a lifeline that kept these tens of thousands of workers off of the poverty line. I mean, without it, you would have, you know, tens of thousands more working families that had already been out of work for almost two years. without any financial assistance whatsoever,” Shaffran told the Post Sunday.

“So it was a critical moment when the governor announced that source of funding for an industry I’ll remind you that saw upwards of 90% unemployment,” he added.

He said HTC and its members have “done anything within our power and under the law to help Gov. Hochul get elected and they’re going to continue to do so because she’s delivered for working families during the most challenging moment.”

Shaffran emphasized that HTC had no role in other donations given to Hochul by the parent union representing hotel workers nationwide, United Here, as they operate independently.

The union spokesman insisted there was no quid pro quo, noting that the donations to Hochul came after the governor announced the recovery fund and following the HTC endorsement of her.

Individual campaign contributors, including Schrager, Morse, Tishman and James Tisch had no immediate comment.

Comments / 57

Guest
3d ago

Maybe the hotel association needs to be reminded that tourists will not come to NY if they cannot survive walking in Times Square or riding the subway, and she is doing nothing to keep them or anyone else safe in NYC.

Reply
18
4QBiden
3d ago

PAY TO PLAY POLITICS ! Don't the hotel unions realize Hochul bail reform is killing tourism 😂 crime-crime-crime

Reply
18
Edward Mitchell
2d ago

it's all kickbacks she's putting illegal Invaders into the hotels and pay it for it on taxpayers dollars and the hotels are charging twice the amount for the room and that's the kickback should be investigated

Reply
7
 

