Washington, DC

Police investigate double shooting in DC

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening.

Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Man dead after targeted shooting near Nats Park

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

