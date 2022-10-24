ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambana Moms use their costumes for fun

By Marley Capper
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Spooky season is here, and Chambana Moms wanted a fun way to get a few uses of this year’s costumes.

Many showed up for a Halloween costume parade at the Lincoln Square Mall. There was lots of candy and a prize for the best costume.

Large fire burns through cornfield

Chambana Moms partners with Christie Clinic to put on family events for every season. They said it’s a good way to spread the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun and safe activity.

“It seems a shame that we only use our costumes a couple times,” Mom-in-Chief of Chambama Moms Laura Bleill said. “Why not have some fun, get out, stretch our legs and show off our costumes to everybody leading up to the big day itself.”

