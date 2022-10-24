ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Strike Gold In San Francisco

Following a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers. A commanding matchup awaited Kansas City before their 2022 bye week. In need of avoiding a second straight loss, the Chiefs did not mess around offensively. There were many play designs that took away the 49ers’ best weapons on defense. There were plenty of explosive plays via the passing game and yards after the catch. Additionally, there were plenty of positives from the offensive line that struggled mightily the week before.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

'Oh S---!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Reacts to 49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

The Los Angeles Rams were ever-so-close to adding another superstar to the wealth of offensive talent in the form of running back Christian McCaffrey. As things played out, the two-time All-Pro was ultimately traded to the NFC West - just not the Rams. Instead, it was the San Francisco 49ers, who sent second, third, fourth and fifth-round draft picks to acquire McCaffrey's talents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known to give a few good sound bites when standing in front of a microphone. Kingsbury's sense of humor again struck reporters during his typical Monday press conference. During the Cardinals' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, news broke that running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
