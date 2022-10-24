Read full article on original website
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
When the star running back ended up with a division rival, the L.A. coach realized just how potent the San Francisco offense now is.
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade
One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Richard Sherman has sang many songs of praise regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the years. However, he's now changing his tune. Garoppolo and the 49ers were blown out by the Chiefs of Kansas City last Sunday. It was a rude awakening for a team with Super Bowl ...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman: Faith in 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wavering' after blowout loss to Chiefs
Free-agent cornerback and "Thursday Night Football" analyst Richard Sherman has clearly lost some faith in veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 on Sunday. "It's wavering. No question," Sherman said on the latest edition of his podcast about his overall belief...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Yardbarker
Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Strike Gold In San Francisco
Following a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers. A commanding matchup awaited Kansas City before their 2022 bye week. In need of avoiding a second straight loss, the Chiefs did not mess around offensively. There were many play designs that took away the 49ers’ best weapons on defense. There were plenty of explosive plays via the passing game and yards after the catch. Additionally, there were plenty of positives from the offensive line that struggled mightily the week before.
Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter
Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career
Yardbarker
'Oh S---!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Reacts to 49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade
The Los Angeles Rams were ever-so-close to adding another superstar to the wealth of offensive talent in the form of running back Christian McCaffrey. As things played out, the two-time All-Pro was ultimately traded to the NFC West - just not the Rams. Instead, it was the San Francisco 49ers, who sent second, third, fourth and fifth-round draft picks to acquire McCaffrey's talents.
Colts bench former MVP Matt Ryan for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known to give a few good sound bites when standing in front of a microphone. Kingsbury's sense of humor again struck reporters during his typical Monday press conference. During the Cardinals' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, news broke that running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
FOX Sports
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch
The Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for third-year pro Eno Benjamin to demonstrate the talent that was evident when they selected him as a diamond in the rough in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arizona State. Well, Benjamin finally flashed his immense ability in the Cardinals'...
Kliff Kingsbury will remain Arizona Cardinals’ play-caller vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will remain the team’s play-caller for a Week 8 matchup in Minnesota on Sunday. That much he confirmed a week after he left the door open for changes as the offense came off a season-worst performance against the Seattle Seahawks. But as of...
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
