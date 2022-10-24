ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

‘Monster Splash’ makes its way into Morgantown

By Makayla Schindler
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mylan Park’s Aquatic Center held its second annual “Monster Splash” between 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.

The Mountaineer Harley Shop had a “Trunk or Treat” before the Monster Splash, where they invited kids and parents to join the “Monster Splash” after.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37P2Ex_0ik1SsEF00
    Spiderman talking to a kid (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npfDA_0ik1SsEF00
    Pony Rides (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hMxk_0ik1SsEF00
    One of the games, Spider Web Obstacle Course (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNhYU_0ik1SsEF00
    Axe Throwing (WBOY Image)
Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park

Families could come to the monster splash dressed up in costumes to partake in activities. Activities included:

  • Game stations
  • Inflatables
  • Pony rides
  • Axe throwing
  • Swim in the floating pumpkin patch
  • Meet Spiderman
  • Enjoy food and beverage vendors

A free showing of the “Hocus Pocus” movie also started at 4:30 p.m. on the track complex for anyone who wanted to join in on the Halloween fun.

Danielle Rudash, coordinator of community events at Mylan Park, mentioned that they started the event up last year to give community members something fun to enjoy before being cooped up inside for the winter season. She said, “these are what our kids are going to like, look back on and really remember most. Like ‘oh remember that time we went up there and did all that fin stuff with, you know, everyone?’ so, I just want to create those memories for young ones and make it in Morgantown. Because that’s something that, you know, has been evolving over the years, and a lot of people go elsewhere to have a great time. And I think it’s time for us to really start making an impact on our own community.”

To take part in all of the fun activities offered by the aquatics center, it did come at a price. General admission started at $6, which included just the floating pumpkin patch. However, it was $15 for an “advanced monster splash pass” to have the opportunity to do all of the activities.

Their next event is a “youth community track meet” on Nov. 11, that will be held on the track complex. The sporting event is for kids between ages seven and thirteen who are interested in trying the sport out. If interested, you can find more information here .

