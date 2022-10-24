Read full article on original website
Kicking out the jams, resident cited for disturbing the peace: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 6, police had to tell an Anthony Lane resident multiple times to turn down his tunes. Due to the fact that neighbors had complained and he didn’t listen, the man was cited for disturbing the peace. Fraud: Pearl Road. On Oct. 4, a Pearl Road resident came...
Wedding photography website scams resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
Woman says man threatened her for getting their son a haircut: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman said Oct. 21 that her ex-husband made threats to her because he was upset that she got their son’s hair cut without his permission. She said he has made several open-ended threats about the haircuts on different occasions. She asked that the matter be documented. Domestic violence:...
Two suspects flee from stolen vehicle after it crashes during officer pursuit: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Willoughby Hills police pursued a stolen vehicle around the 12:45 a.m. Oct. 23 until it exited at Wilson Mills Road and crashed into a street sign. Highland Heights officers assisted in looking for two occupants who fled on foot. One boy was detained near Cranbrook Drive and the other was not located.
Restaurant manager charged for firing gun into air during argument with employee: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The incident allegedly took place at Taste of Jamaica restaurant, 5104 Mayfield Road.
Homeless man arrested twice after returning to location of first arrest: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A tenant of the Loganberry apartments reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that a man was laying on top of her laundry in a second-floor laundry room. The man, 66, was located and arrested for trespassing. He refused a ride to a homeless shelter. The following night, he was located...
Clerk refuses to give money to would-be robber, causing suspect to run: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, 13470, on a report of an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had left before police arrived.
Brunswick man shoots BB gun at house: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who had discovered holes in the side of his house. The resident said they were made by a BB gun. Police learned that a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor trailer being driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained and the roadway could be reopened about three hours later.
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
Bicyclist arrested for obstruction during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter
An Elyria man was pulled over at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 22 for riding a bicycle without proper lights. The man was reportedly uncooperative during the stop, refusing to give officers his name. He was arrested for obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and lack of bicycle signal devices.
Driver walks away from police during traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over in a parking for an expired registration at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26. The driver reportedly began walking away and ignoring the officer’s commands. He was cited for expired plates and obstructing official business, and his vehicle was towed. Theft: Center Road. A cashier at...
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old man in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the fatal shooting killed a 31-year-old man in Canton on Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, officers responded to...
