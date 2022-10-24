ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

Phillies' World Series schedule 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3 , on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros .

The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.

All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.

Here's the schedule for the World Series:

  • Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOX
  • Saturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOX
  • Monday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)
  • Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)

Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

