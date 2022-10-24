ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night.

Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.

This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it.

It's a once in a lifetime moment.

