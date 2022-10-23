Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Major crash shuts down southbound interstate in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The road reopened around 10 p.m. Sunday night. A wreck Sunday on Interstate 59 has caused lanes to be closed in St. Clair County. The crash involving several vehicles happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Southbound lanes are closed near the 159 mile marker,...
Single-vehicle crash causes lane closure I-20 WB in Moody
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:02 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, has caused a lane closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the right lane on Interstate 20 westbound near the 147-mile marker in St. Clair County is currently blocked and will be […]
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
National Weather Service issues Warnings for Severe Storms Across Alabama
Calhoun County, AL – Per the National Weather Service Strong to severe storms are forecast across the area today. All hazards are possible, from damaging winds to large hail to a few tornadoes. In all cases, seeking shelter in a safe place is a must and the actions required will depend on where you will […]
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
alabamawx.com
Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching
A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
North Alabama man arrested after toddler found walking near roadway
Officials say the child was missing for more than an hour and was found more than a half mile away.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch canceled for Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch was in effect for many counties in western Alabama, but the watch was canceled around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Most of us will experience a burst of heavy rainfall and gusty winds when the squall line moves through this afternoon and evening, but a few may experience more intense weather. Severe wind gusts will be possible and even spin up tornadoes and that’s why a watch is in effect for that potential. So, prepare for the potential, have ways of getting warning information, and know what you would do if a warning were issued. Prepare also for power outages with the gusty winds coming through.
Bond denied for Spanevelo in St. Clair County Court: Court documents
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo was denied bond in a St. Clair County court on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Marcus Spanevelo is the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, the woman who went missing after meeting Spanevelo to hand their child off. Carli’s body would be found in a shallow grave inside an Alabama barn […]
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found unresponsive at St. Clair Correctional Facility
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at St. Clair County Correctional facility on Saturday, according to a statement provided to APR on Tuesday. Jason Wade Means, a 42-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his dorm on...
WAAY-TV
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening
**WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM to 7PM Tuesday**. Tuesday is a weather aware day as a line of strong to severe storms races through North Alabama this afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for the region. Storms will arrive at the following times.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
ALEA highlights National School Bus Safety Week
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Each school day, millions of children across the nation ride school buses to and from their destinations, and while school buses are considered one of the safest vehicles on the road, school bus-related crashes still occur. In support of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17-21, the Alabama […]
WSFA
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
The Future of Springville Schools: Administrators discuss proposed 15-mill tax increase on Facebook Live
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor SPRINGVILLE – Four St. Clair County and Springville school leaders joined host Clayton Martin on a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to discuss a proposed 15-mill property tax increase that will appear on the ballot at the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposed tax is intended […]
