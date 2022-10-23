BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch was in effect for many counties in western Alabama, but the watch was canceled around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Most of us will experience a burst of heavy rainfall and gusty winds when the squall line moves through this afternoon and evening, but a few may experience more intense weather. Severe wind gusts will be possible and even spin up tornadoes and that’s why a watch is in effect for that potential. So, prepare for the potential, have ways of getting warning information, and know what you would do if a warning were issued. Prepare also for power outages with the gusty winds coming through.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO