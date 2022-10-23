ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Nick Canepa's Chargers report card: vs. Seahawks

By Nick Canepa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObCKJ_0ik1SG7z00

Union-Tribune columnist Nick Canepa grades the Chargers after their 37-23 loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood:

Quarterbacks: F

Justin Herbert’s fourth pass was terrible, forced and picked. He found himself suddenly down 14 in the La Inglewood Tar Pits, and he discovered dinosaurs when he fumbled it away and it became 17-0. He rose from the muck briefly, before sinking along with his teammates. Nurse doesn’t know if it’s his cracked rib cartilage, but for whatever reason, Justin hasn’t been close to himself in my classroom this month. He was his team’s best tackler, however.

Running backs: B-plus

Their first TD was a wonderful 7-yard Austin Ekeler scoring run. They gave up on the run when they fell behind, but Ekeler again was fine coming out of the backfield, catching 12 passes for 96 yards, adding a useless TD run when the inevitable approached.

Receivers: D-minus

Separated like bacon and eggs. Keenan Allen’s freeze-dried hammy rehydrated. He started, but, on a pitch count, he made a play, and then disappeared into the sideline smog. Mike Williams had an amazing catch and followed it with a soaring catch. Later had another great catch and went out with a leg injury. Gerald Everett ran like Marshawn Lynch on one catch, then tried to catch one as might Venus de Milo.

Offensive line: F

Couldn’t block their old teacher on third- and fourth-and-1 on first possession. Herbert mostly was given time to throw, but in the famous words of Pat Riley: “I’ve seen more pushing in the men’s room."

Defensive line: F-plus

Jerry Tillery got his name called for the first time in weeks when he roughed the passer, leading to the second TD. He also jumped offside. Austin Johnson had a sack to stop the drive Herbert's fumble created. Morgan Fox had a sack. Sebastian Joseph-Day got a safety. Chris Rumph went out.

Linebackers: D-minus

Kenneth Murray got a pick 3 minutes in thanks to Asante Samuel’s defensive gem. Khahil Mack recovered a fumbled pitch and got lucky when officials missed his punch to Kenneth Walker’s cap.

Secondary: F

Troubled star corner J.C. Jackson gave up a 17-yarder at the start and then came back with a PI. Jackson then was carted off with a leg injury after allowing a score. Samuel allowed the opening TD. Derwin James had a horrible PI call thanks to zebras assuming something happened that didn’t.

Special teams: B-plus

Taylor Bertolet subbed for injured kicker Dustin Hopkins. Didn’t have much to do, what with his offense moving like continental drift. Punter JK Scott finally passed a test.

Coaching: F-minus-minus

Brandon Staley, woodshedded by Pete Carroll and his lesser roster, has a team that’s busted up and broken, not to mention poorly coached by him and his lieutenants. One day he will learn (doubtful, even if he’s around long enough) that, while it’s OK to go for fourth-and-inches, it’s not OK running it from the shotgun. His team is in big trouble. If he isn’t, he should be.

Next opportunity (bye): F

Bye fans go wild! Bye wins by forfeit!

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury

A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Speculates 1 Head Coach Could Soon Be Fired

Could the Denver Broncos soon move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett?NFL insider Mike Florio is asking that same exact question this week.  The AFC West franchise is 2-5 on the season. The Broncos play an improved Jaguars team in London this weekend.  If Denver loses another game, it ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego Union-Tribune

NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness).
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
63K+
Followers
101K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy