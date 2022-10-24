ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros, Yankees Target 8:30 p.m. ET Start Time for Game 4 of ALCS

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

Game four of the National League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros is set to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, but was delayed due to rain in New York. The Astros lead the ALCS 3-0.

After game four of the American League Championship Series was delayed indefinitely from its originally scheduled 7:07 p.m. ET start time at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Sunday night, Major League Baseball officials announced via Twitter that they are targeting an 8:30 p.m. ET start time.

The start time is subject to change, and the game could potentially be delayed ten to 15 minutes, but all indications are that game four will be played Sunday night.

The Yankees have had two games postponed already this postseason. Game two of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians was originally scheduled to be played Thursday, Oct. 13, but was postponed to Friday, Oct. 14.

Game five of the ALDS was meant to be played Monday, Oct. 17, but was postponed to Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. Both games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The Yankees are in dire need of a victory. Down 3-0 in the ALCS, their season could end Sunday. The Yankees need a win in order to force a game five Monday at Yankee Stadium.

If the series reaches game six and/or game seven, both games will be played in Houston at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies await the winner of the ALCS, as they clinched their first trip to the World Series since 2009 with their 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees defeated the Phillies in the 2009 World Series; they have not won an American League Pennant since.

