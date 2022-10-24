Read full article on original website
Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings
Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
Waukesha files petition for order to raze building
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
Evers Gets the Endorsement of Kenosha Firefighters' Union
(WGTD)---Republicans—with the notable exception of Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth—insist that Gov. Evers could’ve done more for Kenosha during the city’s 2020 riots. Democrats say that’s hogwash. Reiterating what he's said many times before. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, speaking Monday at the Kenosha Union Club...
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
1993 John Doe case continues in Kenosha County
It’s been nearly 30 years, but the case continues in the quest to find the identity of a man near Pleasant Prairie. The case began on August 27th, 1993, when a photographer walking on a section of the Soo Line railroad tracks found a deceased male’s body. However, the body had already begun to deteriorate. Later, the Pleasant Prairie Police and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) responded to the scene to investigate.
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
What is cash bail? Racine attorney Brian P. Dimmer explains
As election day approaches, Wisconsinites are constantly seeing political attack ads. The topic of cash bail has been coming up in a lot of these ads — particularly in the U.S. Senate race. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s ads often draw attention to Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes’ stance on ending...
Darrell Brooks verdict: Guilty on all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack that took place Nov. 21, 2021. The jury deliberated for less than three hours. This, after a more than three-week trial that was, perhaps, unlike any other we've seen....
Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun.
Kemper Center to give county access to financial records for continued utilities subsidy, business plan study
Kemper Center Inc., the entity that manages the historic buildings on Kenosha County property owns on Lake Michigan, will give county officials access to its audits and financial records in exchange for benefitting from a proposed business plan aimed to help maximize its offerings and continued utility payments. The Finance...
Jury deliberating in Waukesha parade attack trial after cryptic Reddit post raises concerns
The jury is deliberating in the Waukesha parade attack trial after a cryptic Reddit post caused concerns.
Waukegan substitute teacher arrested, fired after alleged physical altercation with student
WAUKEGAN, Ill — A substitute teacher in Waukegan was arrested and fired after an alleged physical altercation with a student in a classroom. The Chicago Tribune reports the teacher was arrested Tuesday and more details about the incident are expected to be provided by police Wednesday. Lawyers for 14-year-old Brandon Cole said the altercation happened […]
Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. – Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released a photo of a man being wanted for homicide in connection with a Kenosha mass shooting on Sept. 18. Kendal Readus, 29, was identified last week by police as the suspected shooter in the Sept. 18 shootings, which claimed the life of two people and injured two others in the early morning hours outside a Kenosha tavern.
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Broadview man charged in fatal hit-and-run from June: sheriff
Derrick Young, 49, faces a felony charge of failing to report an accident causing death, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Young allegedly hit and killed Raul Diaz, 60, in June.
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
Police ID person of interest after armed robbery in north suburb
Police in the far northern suburbs are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, after a stickup at a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.
