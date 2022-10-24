Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Concert Band performing free concert Nov 1
RACINE — The Racine Concert Band’s Nov. 1 program features a homecoming for guest artist Bill Nelson. The Park High School graduate returns to his school, 1901 12th St., as the soloist for “Tenor Saxophone Concerto” by American Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Ward. Nelson, who also...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Patti Sherman-Cisler, Executive Director, Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Jewish Museum Milwaukee builds bridges between diverse communities with shared histories; we explore contemporary issues through the lens of Jewish history, culture and values; and inspire artists, thinkers, educators, students and future leaders to engage with Jewish history, culture, and values as they pursue justice. Though three special exhibits, many educational initiatives and dozens of community programs each year we engage with visitors, scholars and students to apply history, art and culture to issues of our time. Because museums are the second most trusted source of information among the American public, we are uniquely situated to contemplate and critically consider “why history matters.”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kenosha.com
7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
George Floyd mural in Milwaukee vandalized
MILWAUKEE — The George Floyd mural near Holton and North in Milwaukee appears to have been vandalized. Gray paint could be seen on Floyd’s face on Tuesday. The George Floyd mural near North and Holton in Milwaukee appears to have been vandalized. TMJ4 News has reached out to...
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Wednesday, Oct, 26
October is a pumpkin-crazy month, so it’s only fitting that today is Pumpkin Day And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice donut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Coalition for Dismantling Racism presents “Kindness Begins with Me” challenge
To recognize and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2023, the Coalition for Dismantling Racism invites Kenosha County students to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge. Submission topics include, “How have you spread kindness in Kenosha County?” and “How can and/or will you encourage...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Gets Tour Manager Involved On Second Night In Milwaukee [Audio]
Widespread Panic returned to the Riverside Theater on Saturday night to rock the venue with extended scorchers and fan-favorite covers for the band’s second of three shows in Milwaukee. Sunshine and college game day in Brew Town ensured that most attendees were buzzing as they staggered toward the legendary theater. Like always, the six-headed monster from Athens, GA didn’t disappoint.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Finishing & Plating Service Inc.
Finishing & Plating Service Inc. 4545 68th Ave., Kenosha Industries: Metal finishing Employees: 49 fpswi.com. It has been 70 years since Tom Laken Sr., a self-taught chemist, started Finishing & Plating Service Inc. in 1952, but the company is still going strong into its fourth generation of family leadership. Today,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge
MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kemper Center to give county access to financial records for continued utilities subsidy, business plan study
Kemper Center Inc., the entity that manages the historic buildings on Kenosha County property owns on Lake Michigan, will give county officials access to its audits and financial records in exchange for benefitting from a proposed business plan aimed to help maximize its offerings and continued utility payments. The Finance...
