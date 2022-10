I have been a proud life-long Republican my entire life. I grew up idolizing Ronald Reagan. No one has been a fiercer supporter and defender of the American First principles than me. When I decided to run for public office Harry Reid told my mother that if I was a Democrat, he would make sure I got elected. I couldn’t do it because I believe too strongly in the principles of rewarding hard work, taking personal responsibility, government providing a helping hand up not a hand-out, and the guarantee of precious personal freedoms.

