Breece Hall likely suffered ACL injury in Jets' win in Denver: 'It's not good'

By Lou Di Pietro
 3 days ago

It seems as if the Jets are fearing the worst with Breece Hall, some kind of ACL injury that could potentially jeopardize his season.

Hall left Sunday’s game in Denver after his knee buckled on a run, and he was unable to put any weight on his leg as he headed to the sideline

In his postgame press conference, head coach Robert Saleh sad “the initial diagnosis doesn’t look good, but we’ll see tomorrow,” and confirmed the fear is an ACL injury.

Hall had four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown (on a 62-yard run) in the Jets’ 16-9 win over Denver, and the rookie second-round pick has 463 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season (as well as 19 catches for 218 yards and another score).

He also Tweeted this to his teammates after the gritty win:

The Jets also lost wide receiver Corey Davis to a knee injury in the win, but Saleh said that Davis “was cleared to play but just wasn’t feeling great,” and that they’ll have further evaluation Monday but the team is “not concerned long-term.”

