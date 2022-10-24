ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Reportedly Have Notable Point Guard Trade Target

After starting the season 0-3, it's becoming pretty clear that the Los Angeles Lakers need some extra help this season. Judging by the latest report, the team agrees with the assessment. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in bringing Charlotte Hornets point guard...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) sitting out Wednesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter went through the morning shootaround, but the Nuggets are choosing to hold him out Wednesday night. Jeff Green is a candidate to replace Porter in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes available for Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland. Porter has scored at least 15 points in each game this season while shooting 51% on field goals and 50% on 3-pointers (8.0 attempts per game). His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis will play after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In an opportunity versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 46.9 FanDuel points.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
LeBron James (foot) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Denver

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. James will suit up after he was listed with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team playing with a 102.8 pace, numberFire's models project James to score 49.5 FanDuel points. James' projection...
Portland's Justise Winslow (ankle) available on Wednesday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Travis Demers (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow will make his return after sitting out one game with a right ankle sprain. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to record 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown for inactive Michael Porter on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown will make his first start this season after Porter Jr. was held out for injury management purposes. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to record 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
Isaac Okoro coming off Cleveland's bench on Wednesday night

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okoro will play with Cleveland's second unit after Dean Wade was named Wednesday's starter. In 51.5 minutes per Rotogrinders Court IQ with the Cavaliers' current injuries, Okoro is averaging 0.13 FanDuel points.
