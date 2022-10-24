Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter went through the morning shootaround, but the Nuggets are choosing to hold him out Wednesday night. Jeff Green is a candidate to replace Porter in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes available for Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland. Porter has scored at least 15 points in each game this season while shooting 51% on field goals and 50% on 3-pointers (8.0 attempts per game). His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO