Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.Trailing by two moments into the second half, the Nuggets went on a 29-9 to grab control. Or so it looked. The Lakers worked their way back and cut it to single digits in the fourth. But Murray hit a 3-pointer — his only...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO