San Diego, CA

Fans at Petco Park watch party reflect on Padres' 2022 season

By Ryan Hill
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Friar Faithful were more than amped for game 5 of the NLCS in a do or die moment. All at the ready to cheer on the San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies at a Petco Park watch party for the playoff game.

“We’re not going to give up, just like the boys aren’t going to give up,” Adriana Reyes, who attended the watch party, said. “We were waiting for it since the Division Series. So, I’m glad they opened up the stadium and let the fans come in.”

“It’s exciting for us because we grew up our whole life,” Veronica Reyes, who attended the watch party, said.

It was also a chance for fans to see a playoff game at Petco even if there wasn’t action happening physically on the field in San Diego.

“We normally can’t get tickets to postseason games. So, to be here at the field it’s pretty exciting,” Jonathan Lair, who attended the watch party, said.

“Feel the atmosphere with positive vibes and rooting on our team all together,” Reyes said.

The watch party was a time for lifelong fans, some more seasoned and some not so seasoned, to be connected by baseball.

“It’s one of those things that I remember as a kid, watching these kinds of game was so special. So, my thought is this is something that they’ll never forget,” Lair said.

“We’ve gone to some games this season but we’re always in the third level or something to be actually down at the field is like really crazy,” Anna Lair, Jonathan’s daughter, said.

The magical high of the postseason unfortunately came to an end for the Padres at the hands of the Phillies in Game 5 .

In the end, this October and the rest of the 2022 season was one to remember for all of San Diego.

“Win or lose, I’m proud of our team. We’ve come this far, and nobody expected it,” Adriana Reyes said.

“We’re supposed to be the underdog. We beat the Dodgers. We beat the Mets. We’ll take it,” Veronica Reyes said.

Fans are excited for next season with Fernando Tatis Jr. coming back and what the team can look like, hopefully again, in October.

“I think this season’s a huge win. There’s a lot of optimism for this next year,” Lair said.

