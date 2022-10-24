Korea Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Goes Top With Limp $3.2 Million Opening

Much anticipated Warner superhero movie, “ Black Adam ” predictably took top place at the South Korean box office over the weekend. But it did little to arrest the current downturn in what used to be the world’s fourth largest theatrical market.



“Black Adam” earned $2.33 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic) and $3.14 million in the five days since its opening on Wednesday.

The film played on more than 1,500 screens and achieved a 47% market share in Korea . In comparison, “Black Adam” earned $67 million in North America from 4,350 screens.



Its opening was weak by most local standards, too. “Black Adam” only ranked as the tenth best opening in Korea of 2022, a year when cinemas were operating at reduced capacity for four months.



Lower-placed films held steady over the weekend, but, with no other significant new releases to challenge “Black Adam” or revive audiences’ flagging interest, the weekend total was miserable.



The nationwide box office weekend aggregate amounted to just $4.95 million. That was a slight step up from the previous $4.19 million. But the weekend was still the third weakest since cinema restrictions were removed at the beginning of May.



“Life Is Beautiful” earned $543,000 with an 11% market share in second place. Since release on Sept. 28, 2022, it has amassed only $6.45 million.



“Crayon Shin-chan: School Mystery! The Splendid Tenkasu Academy” played on in third place with $441,000 over the weekend and $4.47 million since the end of September.



“Confidential Assignment 2: International,” a previous chart topper, earned $412,000 over the weekend. Its cumulative since Sept. 7, 2022, now stands at $49.1 million, making it the fourth highest grossing film of the year to date.



“Orphan First Kill” rounded out the top five with $220,000. Its cumulative after two weekend is $1.11 million.



Aside from “Black Adam,” the only other new title to penetrate the top ten was local film “Devil in the Lake” which earned $102,000 over the weekend and $120,000 over its five opening days.