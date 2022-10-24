ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally

By Donnell Suggs
 3 days ago

Vanessa Manley put down the two American flags that she was waving and picked up a microphone. “Look at your neighbor and ask them, ‘Have you voted yet?’,” she said. Manley is the director of faith engagement for Warnock for Georgia and she was doing her best to fire up a crowd that was sitting under a hot sun in the parking lot of Victory Outreach Church on Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9Tow_0ik1QEI700
Vanessa Manley, a member of Warnock for Georgia, talks to a crowd of supporters outside Victory Outreach Church Sunday night. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

A group of just under 20 people were waiting to see Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, who would not show after having spent the weekend at campaign rallies in Peachtree City Friday and in the Atlanta University Center Saturday. “We’re just coming to support our senator and let him know that we’re praying for him,” said Manley.

Minutes later a small van with video screens on either side pulled into the parking lot. Ricky Brown parked and stepped out while a video of Warnock speaking about the importance of early voting played on a loop. “It’s like a commercial but a lot cheaper,” said Brown who along with partners owns what he called the “video van” and leases his services to Democratic campaigns.

“We just want to make sure we get the visuals to people that we can’t reach through TV,” added Brown. “We want to encourage everybody to get out and vote.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAfLv_0ik1QEI700
Ricky Brown (above) drove his “video van” to the ‘Souls to the Polls’ event in Southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

As of Saturday night more than 740,000 Georgians have voted early in-person, according to Secretary of State’s Office. In Fulton County, where the event took place Sunday afternoon, more than 96,000 in-person early ballots have been cast.

The gathering on Metropolitan Parkway was in no way close to the amount of supporters on hand in Peachtree City Friday afternoon and at SpelHouse homecoming Saturday, but it was equally as important to the Warnock campaign and to democracy to have events like this regardless the size, said Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos, who took time to speak to the small crowd. “Because most of the people that are coming out to these events are still looking for information on voting,” said Amos of the more intimate and smaller setting local events provide. “Most of the people are still undecided.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5M9S_0ik1QEI700
The Warnock campaign bus, 2175 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Julia Beverly/The Atlanta Voice

During what was labeled a ‘Souls to the Polls’ event, gospel music was played as a group of supporters danced to music and waved ‘Warnock for Senate’ signs. The fact that there were barely 10 people in the seats set up in the parking lot at the time didn’t seem to matter. “These events help them feel a part of the movement,” reasoned Amos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0TUN_0ik1QEI700
Warnock supporters danced and waved signs during the ‘Polls to the Souls’ event in Southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Julia Beverly/The Atlanta Voice)

Considering it was being held outside of a church, the event felt more like a church service with a number of guest speakers saying prayers before and after they addressed the crowd about early voting and “bringing five friends with them,” suggested Manley.

No Warnock, no problem. The message was similar to the one this reporter heard at other campaign stops earlier this week: Vote early, bring a friend.

The post No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 39

Carolyn Lantrip
2d ago

Check him out and you will find out he is a Biden and we are going broke!!! He took his share but didn’t help the people at all!!!

Reply(5)
30
Joseph Trocino
2d ago

I already voted for Walker. Why would anyone vote for someone like Warnock whose has a demonstrated record of pro-Marxist leanings coupled with a bent toward approving of the killing of unborn children?

Reply(5)
13
Dickienna White
2d ago

I call him warlock because that’s what he is!! Read up on him he’s no more a reverend than my cat is!!!! Dems advocate the killing of babies!!!!

Reply(2)
8
 

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

