Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old killed, minor injured in shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - An 18-year-old was killed, and a minor was injured in a shooting at a car wash on the Kennedale-Arlington border on Wednesday. Kennedale Police say around 2:50 p.m. they responded to a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Police found two people inside a...
KENNEDALE, TX
fox4news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway

DALLAS - A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road. Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Funeral held Thursday for fallen Carrollton police officer

CARROLLTON, Texas - Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Funeral service for Officer Steve Nothem were held Thursduay at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Police then led a procession to Celina, where the fallen officer...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus. A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building. The school and police...
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Firefighter's Museum holds fundraising festival for improvements

DALLAS - The Dallas Firefighters Museum has decades of memories, including classic fire vehicles on display, photos of firefighters battling blazes, and more. To the men and women who have fought fires, like Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Jeff Francis, the job is a calling. "God put me in this job. I’m...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Services euthanasia rate up 86% from last year

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services saw an 86 percent jump in the euthanasia for this fiscal year compared with last year. The department is also still dealing with staffing shortages, and the city is seeing an increase in dog bites. "I keep reading on Facebook and Nextdoor that 311 calls...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Oct. 28 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the storms that are expected to move through North Texas throughout the day Friday. Just about everyone will see rain.
DALLAS, TX

