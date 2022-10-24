Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals reviewing security after 2 killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Dallas Methodist Medical Center is making security changes after two hospital employees were murdered. Other hospitals are reviewing their security as well. This is not a new concern for many of the largest campuses where people come and go at all hours. After an increase in violence and...
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
fox4news.com
Shooting in East Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a shooting that left one man dead and another man in critical condition Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., when police were flagged down about shooting victims at a business in the 800 block of S. Corinth Street.
fox4news.com
Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
fox4news.com
18-year-old killed, minor injured in shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - An 18-year-old was killed, and a minor was injured in a shooting at a car wash on the Kennedale-Arlington border on Wednesday. Kennedale Police say around 2:50 p.m. they responded to a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Police found two people inside a...
fox4news.com
Teen shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle in dispute over girl, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 17-year-old has been arrested after White Settlement police said he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a girl last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street in...
fox4news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road. Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when...
fox4news.com
Funeral held Thursday for fallen Carrollton police officer
CARROLLTON, Texas - Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a Carrollton police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Funeral service for Officer Steve Nothem were held Thursduay at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Police then led a procession to Celina, where the fallen officer...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
fox4news.com
Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus. A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building. The school and police...
fox4news.com
Dallas Firefighter's Museum holds fundraising festival for improvements
DALLAS - The Dallas Firefighters Museum has decades of memories, including classic fire vehicles on display, photos of firefighters battling blazes, and more. To the men and women who have fought fires, like Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Jeff Francis, the job is a calling. "God put me in this job. I’m...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
fox4news.com
Serial killer Billy Chemirmir's alleged victims remembered after cases dismissed
DALLAS - Family members of victims allegedly killed by serial killer Billy Chemimir gathered Friday for a moment of silence to read the names of the victims whose cases were dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney. Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder twice and given two life sentences, and...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services euthanasia rate up 86% from last year
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services saw an 86 percent jump in the euthanasia for this fiscal year compared with last year. The department is also still dealing with staffing shortages, and the city is seeing an increase in dog bites. "I keep reading on Facebook and Nextdoor that 311 calls...
fox4news.com
American Airlines announces flight from DFW to New Zealand as they look to get deal done with pilots
DALLAS - American Airlines is expanding its presence at DFW Airport. On Friday, the North Texas-based carrier announced the addition of a daily nonstop flight to Auckland, New Zealand during season. The addition of the new route to New Zealand comes ahead of the busy holiday travel season. "Some think...
fox4news.com
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering returns to Fort Worth Stockyards
A true Western experience returns to the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
fox4news.com
After being surrendered to shelter, 19-year-old dog showered with love by best friends
DALLAS - When a 19-year-old dog named Annie was surrendered to an animal shelter in Dallas, Texas, veterinarians thought she only had a month to live. But four months later, the black Labrador retriever mix is living out her days with two best friends who are showering her with love and helping to cross off a bucket list of adventures.
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Republicans fight to keep control of Texas’ largest GOP county
FORT WORTH, Texas - Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Oct. 28 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the storms that are expected to move through North Texas throughout the day Friday. Just about everyone will see rain.
