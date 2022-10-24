Read full article on original website
‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction
This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett honor Chadwick Boseman at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere
The three stars open up about bringing Wakanda back and their late co-star.
Comedian and Viral Internet Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
According to TMZ, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles Monday morning (Oct. 24). It was reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW, which crashed into a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Times reported that Jordan was declared dead...
Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH
Taylor Swift is her own worst enemy in the music video for her new single, "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed singer literally faces herself in visual, which released Friday (Oct. 21) at 8AM ET. Swift wrote and directed the music video. One version of herself is a narcissistic party girl, while the...
Inside the New Jersey ‘Watcher’ House from Netflix – What’s True, What’s Fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
