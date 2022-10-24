ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel

Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction

This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Everything New on Disney+ in November

Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed

Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy