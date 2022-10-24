ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: ‘You play in New Jersey!’

It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills’ injured star defender wins Halloween with perfect costume

Micah Hyde is taking his season ending neck injury in stride. The Buffalo Bills recently held their team Halloween party and the All-Pro safety won the evening with the perfect costume. At the party, Hyde showed up as Frankenstein’s monster while his wife dressed up as Dr. Frankenstein. Hyde’s costume featured bolts coming out of his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Packers ‘should consider staying home’ vs. Bills (Week 8 power rankings)

The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week. Under Sean McDermott, that means the Bills should come ready to play. Since being named Bills head coach in 2017, Buffalo is undefeated coming off of the bye with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s good news for the Bills and bad news for the Green Bay Packers, a team that has never defeated Buffalo in Western New York.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
WGRZ TV

Bills' Von Miller, Dion Dawkins team up with Wegmans to promote health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Von Miller isn't wasting time integrating himself into the Western New York community. Coming off of the bye week, his Buffalo Bills (5-1) are getting ready for another primetime matchup hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-4) on Sunday Night Football on Channel 2 and NBC. The...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

CBS Sports proposes multiple trades for Chiefs defensive line

The trade deadline brings plenty of mock trades around the NFL. What trades could happen involving the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline?. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and speculation are running wild. Teams have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EST to finalize their trades and gear up for the season’s second half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy