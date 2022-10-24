ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

20 acres damaged after Nashville crews battle large brush fire

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjUZI_0ik1P7EU00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from Nashville spent several hours fighting a Sunday brush fire that caused extensive property damage in the Buffalo Road area.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted at 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 that crews were leaving the scene of the fire in the 7000 block of Buffalo Road.

    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
    (Source: Nashville Fire Department)

Firefighters said it took more than four hours to put out the blaze, adding that they used brush trucks and ATVs to reach the wooded areas the heavy apparatus couldn’t access.

Even though approximately 20 acres of property were damaged in the blaze, no structures or homes were damaged, according to officials.

In addition, there were no reports of injuries to civilians or first responders.

The department said hollowed trees in the woods will continue to smolder, which means those in the area should expect to see smoke overnight.

The cause of the brush fire is reportedly still under investigation.

