Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss
Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lauri Markkanen leads Jazz past Rockets
Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson finished with 20 points as the Utah Jazz
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Kevin Harlan jinxed Steph Curry and got immediately called out for it (Video)
NBA play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan jinxed Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry at the free-throw line. The 2022-23 NBA season has just begun, and there was already a huge Western Conference matchup early in the schedule. The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors were on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns.
Detroit Pistons: Check out the newest member of Jaden Ivey’s family
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey has been electrifying to start the season. He plays the game at breakneck speed and has some dog in his game, which will endear him to fans in Detroit. His Detroit roots run deep, and like many in the Motor City, he’s an avid...
Justin Verlander can rewrite World Series narrative with Houston Astros
Justin Verlander has had an impressive 2022 campaign thus far for the Houston Astros. After missing most of the past two seasons due to the pandemic and Tommy John surgery, Verlander came back with a vengeance this year. He led the majors with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.829 WHiP in his 175 innings, striking out 185 batters with 29 walks. It is understandable as to why he would be the favorite for the AL Cy Young award this season.
