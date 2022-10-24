Justin Verlander has had an impressive 2022 campaign thus far for the Houston Astros. After missing most of the past two seasons due to the pandemic and Tommy John surgery, Verlander came back with a vengeance this year. He led the majors with a 1.75 ERA and a 0.829 WHiP in his 175 innings, striking out 185 batters with 29 walks. It is understandable as to why he would be the favorite for the AL Cy Young award this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO