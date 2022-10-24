Read full article on original website
27 First News
Carol Ruth Earl, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ruth Earl, age 66, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 20, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd Everett Johns, Jr. and Ida...
27 First News
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work as...
27 First News
Mary N. Bizzarri, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle. She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko. Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mary was a home-maker. She...
27 First News
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
27 First News
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
27 First News
Margaret F. Benson, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams. Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August...
27 First News
Richard Thomas Higham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Higham, Sr., 92 passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 23, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born March 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late Benjamin and Mollie Restle Higham. He was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson...
27 First News
Karen Blice, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Blice, 70, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks Center. Karen was born March 2, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie (Jackson) Blice. She graduated from South High School in 1970 and from Youngstown State University with...
27 First News
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
27 First News
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
27 First News
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
27 First News
Raymond E. Davis, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Davis, age 88 of Hubbard, formerly of Louisville, Georgia, peacefully went home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Raymond was born June 16, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana a son of Clarence and Juanita Wood Davis. Ray was a mechanical engineering...
27 First News
Claudia J. Keener, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Keener, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born May 19, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett J. and Lillian (Hall) Keener. She was employed in retail at Kmart. Claudia was a member...
27 First News
Sandra L. (Sackela) Hill, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Hill, 81, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Mrs. Hill was born May 29, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Anne Sackela. Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. She worked for the United States...
27 First News
Ronald Eugene Weimer, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer. Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960...
27 First News
Jacob “Jake” J. Slater, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob John Slater, 82, formerly of Lakewood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House. Jacob known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born December 4, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur and Mary (Einch) Slater.
27 First News
Rose M. Schuster, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Schuster, 78, of Ravenna, formerly of Girard, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her residence. Rose was born November 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Lucille (Padegett) Guthrie. She had previously worked for Modern Window and...
27 First News
Viney C. Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Viney C. Shaw transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Viney was born February 17, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Cleopheus and Sara Reeves Gilford. She was an East High School graduate and had attended Cosmetology School. She had...
27 First News
David Eugene Russell, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Russell, Sr., 66 of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown. He was born September 22, 1956, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Mary Dean Russell. David came to this area as a teenager and raised...
27 First News
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
