Douglas Grabs a #1 Seed in 3A Football Beating Lander
With a #1 seed on the line in the 3A football ranks, Douglas rose to the occasion and scorched Lander 45-0 on Friday night. The Bearcats finished the regular season at 7-1 and 5-0 in the East Conference. Douglas jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter over...
Dubois Ends Regular Season 7-1 With Narrow Win Over Burlington
In a showdown of a couple of playoff-bound teams in 1A 6-man, Dubois outlasted Burlington 60-52 in a back-and-forth game. Burlington had a solid first quarter with 22 points thanks to touchdowns from Noah McMackin on a 5-yard run, Mickey Maroni on a 68-yard TD reception, and he added a 45-yard TD catch from quarterback Seth Wardell. In the first half, Wyatt Trembly scored 4 rushing touchdowns giving the Rams a 30-22 lead at the halftime break.
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Wyoming hunter shoots his own leg while fighting off grizzly bear attack
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time in the state.
Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident
October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
Fresher Food, Direct From The Farm: Locally Sourced Food Stores In Wyoming Are Growing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Boba drinks and baked goods. Meat from seven Wyoming producers. Raw milk, cheeses and butter. Lettuces, blue cheese dressing and pickles. Unpaper towels, candles and chocolates. These are just a few of the locally sourced Wyoming products available at a new,...
Investigation continues on human remains found south of Rawlins
Still no identification of the human remains found south of Rawlins last week. A few new details of the discovery have emerged. The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a rifle in vegetation on Sunday, October 16th. The hunters contacted a game warden at Sandstone Cabin. The warden reported the discovery to the sheriff’s office and the county coroner.
Human remains, firearm discovered south of Rawlins
October 21, 2022 – On October 16, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m. a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation while hunting. These hunters were south of Rawlins and contacted a Game Warden at the Sandstone Cabin. The Game Warden then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.
Sheriff's report Oct. 17 to Oct. 23
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 183 calls from Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, including at least six vehicle crashes, 16 citizen assists, a fight, two thefts, three juvenile problems, three medical emergencies, nine suspicious incidents, 16 livestock problems, two search-and-rescues, 27 urinalyses and 23 vehicle identification number inspections.
Those Aren’t Nazi Swastikas On That Building In Downtown Thermopolis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From time to time, the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce fields complaints about a particular building downtown that displays an almost universally recognized icon that’s thousands of years old, but harbors an infamous 20th century stigma. The swastika, or “whirling log”...
