Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
New Ann Arbor coffee shop to serve traditional Yemeni coffee
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor shop is set to bring traditional Yemeni coffee in the coming months. Haraz Coffee House, which has a flagship location in Dearborn, is set to open in early 2023, according to owner Hamzah Nasser. “To be in the heart of Ann Arbor...
Michigan Daily
‘Nothing as dramatic as the pawpaw’: Ann Arbor pawpaw farmer Marc Boone retraces memories through orchard
St. Thomas Lutheran Church sits at the corner of West Ellsworth and Haab Roads outside Ann Arbor, the bright white steeple standing in stark contrast to the freshly crimson and amber leaves. The church has been there since the 1870s when services were exclusively offered in German, according to a sign out front. Though that has since changed, the area around the church looks like a Midwestern wonderland that time forgot.
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Michigan Daily
Best Nightlife: Rick’s American Cafe
“Electric,” “buzzin,” “yummy,” “double-well-drinks,” “slutty,” “playful,” “Thursday,” “a-little-sticky,”. “beautifully messy,” “impossible,” “essential”: We asked Michigan Daily staffers to describe Rick’s American Cafe in one word, and this is just a small sample of what they came up with.
Michigan Daily
Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner
Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
Michigan Daily
Best Pizza: Joe’s Pizza
Joe’s Pizza in Ann Arbor is one of two locations for the store outside of New York City, offering locals a taste of real New-York-style pizza. Huge lines pile outside of Joe’s every weekend, but to owner and manager Peter Levin, the crowds at Joe’s are part of the lively experience.
Michigan Daily
Best Coffee: RoosRoast
The perfect atmosphere for a cafe consists of light chatter, groovy music and the smell of coffee everywhere, said John Roos, founder and director of experience at RoosRoast Coffee. In fact, Roos loves the vibe of a “good coffee shop” so much that when he and executive director Kath Roos...
Michigan Daily
Best Booze Shop: Campus Corner
Look, we both know why we’re here. This might be your first stop of the night, but it won’t be the last. You’re not here for a nice bottle of wine. You’re here for the 30-rack you’ll lug to a house party down the block, or the bottle of cheap rosé you’ll bring to share at your best friend’s post break-up cry fest.
The Ann Arbor News
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
Michigan Daily
Best Indian Food: Madras Masala
My freshman roommate and I were (and still are) obsessed with Madras Masala. It was the only restaurant on campus that encouraged us to trek outside, traveling from our dorm in the Hill Neighborhood to the State Street area. At the time, the distance seemed unbearable, but rain or snow, we were at Madras sharing gossip and news over a warm plate of food. Whether you’re in want of a flavorful bite or are looking for a place to unwind, Madras Masala is there.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor buying flood-prone site previously used for urban flower farm
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving ahead with plans to purchase a flood-prone neighborhood property for stormwater management improvements. City Council voted 10-0 to OK the $108,300 purchase of the 0.156-acre parcel at 302 Mulholland Ave. last week. The city is buying the small piece of vacant...
Michigan Daily
Best Entertainment: The Michigan Theatre
Every time I thumb through the stack of movie tickets stuffed in my wallet, my memories of visiting the theater are restated in vivid detail. I remember who I was with, which parts of the movie we laughed at, cried to and in some cases ripped to shreds on Letterboxd. The moviegoing experience is a spiritual one — whether you’re alone or with others, kicking back in a comfortable chair and watching a film on the big screen upgrades the enjoyment to a level that can’t be recreated at home. For Ann Arbor residents, there’s no better place for watching movies than the Michigan Theater.
HometownLife.com
Metro Detroit bakers wanted: 'Some of these kids have never had a birthday cake'
When Valada Sargent retired in August after 25 years of teaching at Farmington High School, she began looking for meaningful volunteer opportunities. She found several, including a new chapter of For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide organization with a new local chapter. The group, through its volunteers, provides birthday and graduation cakes to children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity so they feel recognized, celebrated and loved on their special day.
Michigan Daily
Best Michigan Apparel: The M Den
It’s an unmistakable landmark on one of Ann Arbor’s busiest streets. With windows decked out in maize and blue, anyone walking past The M Den on State Street knows right away that this is a college town. Opened in 1976, The M Den began as a sporting goods...
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Is Lansing the fastest growing city in Michigan?
Lansing is the capital of Michigan. I enjoy walking, running or biking the 17+ mile River Trail, paddling the Grand or Red Cedar rivers and find plenty of parks and open spaces. How do you think about its growing in recent years?
Michigan Daily
Best Apartment: Landmark
Located at the corner of South University Avenue and South Forest Avenue, Landmark Apartments gives students a comfortable living experience right at the heart of the action on Central Campus. Though expensive — even by Ann Arbor standards — residents will discover the value in all the building has to offer.
Comments / 0