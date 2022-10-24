Read full article on original website
Top 50 daily girls soccer state playoff stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Statewide stat leaders through Week 8
We’ve reached the point of the 2022 football season where games matter most. The playoffs for public schools is set to begin this weekend, while the playoffs for Non-Public starts the following week. Throughout the season, we’ve seen standout performances from teams and individuals. Yards and tackles are being racked up at unreal paces, and players are scoring touchdowns at will.
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Leila Shaw made five saves as sixth-seeded Manalapan earned a 2-0 shutout victory over 11th-seeded Princeton in Manalapan. Manalapan (13-3-1) scored one goal in each half. Vanessa Sarf and Nicole Savage found the back of the net while Sydney Spilsbury dished out an assist. Princeton (8-8-2) sent five shots on...
1st round upsets, close calls, statement wins in girls soccer state playoffs
The state playoffs have officially started, with some eye-catching games. The first round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of upsets as well as games that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show on the opening day of the state tournament and set the tone for what should be a great postseason.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Byrne scores, assists twice in Morristown-Beard win over Boonton - Girls soccer recap
Jess Byrne contributed to all three Morristown-Beard goals in its 3-0 shutout of Boonton in Morristown. Morristown-Beard (6-5-2) kicked off the scoring with a finish from Brooke Sandler. Second half goals from Jess Byrne and Rebecca Lenner further secured the victory. Byrne continues her impressive campaign, with seven goals and...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Amanda Polyniak’s second half goal was the difference as third-seeded Pascack Valley defeated 14th-seeded Indian Hills, 1-0, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Hillsdale. Celina Bussanich assisted on the goal and Allison Varghese made two saves for Pascack Valley (13-5-1), which...
Field Hockey: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 26
The state tournament is set to begin next week. Because of that, this is the last in-season release of the rankings in all 12 conferences and five groups. We will post final rankings for each group and conference once the season is over.
Reaction and takeaways from the field hockey state tournament seeds
The state tournament brackets have been released. With every bracket comes a lot of interesting nuggets and observations.
Brady scores two, leads Middle Township past Absegami - Field hockey recap
Allie Brady scored two goals to help lead Middle Township to a 4-0 victory over Absegami in Middle Township. Maddy Scarpa and Hannah Cappelletti also scored for Middle Township (10-7-2). Hannah Hagan was forced into three saves to earn the shutout. Absegami dropped to 2-9-4 as a result of the...
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap
Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
Cape-Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinal round recap, Oct. 26
Andi Helphenstine finished with one goal and one assist as fourth-seeded Ocean City, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, knocked off top-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) 3-2 in Hammonton. Brooke Hanley and Ella Jefferson added goals for Ocean City(11-3-2), who jumped out to a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
