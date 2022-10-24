ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Statewide stat leaders through Week 8

We’ve reached the point of the 2022 football season where games matter most. The playoffs for public schools is set to begin this weekend, while the playoffs for Non-Public starts the following week. Throughout the season, we’ve seen standout performances from teams and individuals. Yards and tackles are being racked up at unreal paces, and players are scoring touchdowns at will.
NJ.com

1st round upsets, close calls, statement wins in girls soccer state playoffs

The state playoffs have officially started, with some eye-catching games. The first round of the NJSIAA girls soccer state tournament was full of upsets as well as games that came down to the wire. Those close contests stole the show on the opening day of the state tournament and set the tone for what should be a great postseason.
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 26

The state tournament is set to begin next week. Because of that, this is the last in-season release of the rankings in all 12 conferences and five groups. We will post final rankings for each group and conference once the season is over.
NJ.com

Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap

Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy