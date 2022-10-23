The Classic Bologna On White Bread Sandwich Reigns Supreme With 70 Percent Of Bologna Eaters

Fall is the perfect time for cooking up big batches of chilis, stews, and braises, and there’s no vessel that gets the job done quite like a Dutch oven. Those heavy-bottomed pans are great for evenly distributing heat and (usually) keeping food from burning. But sometimes a recipe gets away from us, and before we know it we’ve scorched food onto the bottom of our best Dutch oven. We’ve all been there! Even after a night in the sink those spots are stuck, and you begin to despair that your pristine Le Creuset will be forever soiled.

